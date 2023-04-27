A Target Employee Shared All The 'Stolen' Cosmetics She Found & TikTokers Are Cracking Up
A TikTok video posted by a Target employee has gone viral, shedding light on the extent of retail theft in the company’s beauty section.
The video, which has over 1 million views, shows a Target employee sharing all the cosmetics and beauty products that were been stolen from the beauty section in just one day and it’s an impressive amount of theft.
The employee who runs the account @j.cara8 shows empty packages of items including moisturizer, eyelashes, lipstick, body serum, face serum, and more that were found discarded in the store.
“This was everything that was stolen in the beauty section today that we found just laying around, empty packages,” says the TikToker in the video.
@j.cara8
Some of the brands that people stole included Morphe, Vaseline, Cetaphil, Aquaphor and Maybelline.
The video ends with the employee putting the empty packages into a bin labelled “EMPTY PACKAGE BIN,” suggesting that this is a very common occurrence.
The video has sparked reactions from TikTok users, with many making light of the situation and some even praising the thieves for their “good taste” in stolen items.
One person, whose comment received over 17,600 likes called the shoplifter's acts “impressive.”
Another person sarcastically wrote that they “loved this haul.”
A commenter even admitted to being someone guilty of shoplifting and wrote, “Me tbh (to be honest).”
One commenter claiming to be a Target employee commented on the post, saying that they come across evidence of customers stealing daily.
“I work at Target in the beauty dept. every day it’s shocking how much people steal,” wrote the commenter.
Target has been trying to combat retail theft, with the company claiming that it lost $400 million in profits due to theft in the fourth quarter of 2022, reported Business Insider.
Some Target locations have put certain products under lock and key to reduce theft. The company also has a system in place for employees to report stolen items, as shown in the viral TikTok video.
Target is likely not laughing at the TikTok video, but from the comment section it’s clear that many people are finding the humour in it.