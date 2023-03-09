target skims dupe

4 Target SKIMS Dupes That Are Half The Price & You Can't Tell The Difference

TikTokers are obsessed!

Kim kardashian in a SKIMS outfit. Right: Target.

Kim kardashian in a SKIMS outfit. Right: Target.

@kimkardashian | Instagram, Snyfer | Dreamstime

People have gone wild for Kim Kardashian's shapewear and loungewear brand, SKIMS, but products can be on the pricier side.

Have no fear. Target SKIMS dupes are here!

The Internet has been buzzing, and customers have been running to the retail store to try on these clothing items for less than half the price on Kardashian's clothing site.

We scoured the Internet to see what's currently available in the online stores and compared both prices, and these deals are so worth it! And, as seen on countless TikTok videos, you can't even tell the difference when you try them on.

Shapewear Open Bust Body Suit

SKIMS Open Bust Bodysuit. Right: Assests by SPANX Open Bust Bodysuit.

SKIMS Open Bust Bodysuit. Right: Assests by SPANX Open Bust Bodysuit.

SKIMS, Target

This SKIMS body suit is $68. The Target bodysuit is $38. This is a shapewear undergarment that gives a lot of support. The Target version doesn't have as much of a scooped back as the SKIMS brand does, but they are very similar.

Wireless Form T-Shirt Demi Bra

SKIMS Wireless bra. Right: Target: Wireless bra.

SKIMS Wireless bra. Right: Target: Wireless bra.

SKIMS, Target

The SKIMS Wireless Form T-Shirt Demi Bra is $48 and the one at Target is less than half the price at $14.99.

These bras are ideal for everyday wear and leave you with a flattering silhouette.

Cotton Jersey Triangle Bra

SKIMS Triangle bra. Right: Target Triangle bra.

SKIMS Triangle bra. Right: Target Triangle bra.

SKIMS, Target

This triangle bra is perfect for lounging around the house, and when doing so, you might be flattered to find out that you paid less than half of what Kardashian's brand is going for.

The SKIMS Triangle bra is $32. Target is selling these Auden bras for $13.

Butt Enhancing Short

SKIMS Butt Enhancing Short. Right: Target Butt Enhancing Short.

SKIMS Butt Enhancing Short. Right: Target Butt Enhancing Short.

SKIMS, Target

Aside from bras and bodysuits, they also have shapewear short dupes that look nearly identical to SKIMS.

The SKIMS brand costs $58 for the smoothing shorts, and the Target brand costs $34. The brand from Target is Assets by SPANX.

