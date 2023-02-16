A TikToker Shared How You Can Save Money At Target & Clearance Deals Happen 5 Days A Week
You might be paying full price for no reason.
Target is a U.S. retailer Americans visit for all things home decor, electronics, clothes, and literally anything you could want to supply your life with.
However, instead of paying the full price for your beloved items, there are ways to save cash by taking advantage of the lesser-known clearance and markdown sales that happen weekly.
Shopping TikTok user Lora (@lorafied) recently shared a "secret" hack everyone should know before their next Target visit because you just might be paying more for no reason.
@lorafied
Follow @lorafied for more Shopping Hacks! TARGET 🎯 SECRETS: THE BEST DAYS TO SAVE💰 Did you know Target has a weekly clearance schedule? I had no idea, so when I heard about this secret I had to share with you ❤️ TARGET CLEARANCE SCHEDULE: MONDAY: Electronics, Accessories, Kids Clothing, Books, Baby & Stationary (Cards, Gift Wrap, etc.) TUESDAY: Domestics, Women’s Clothing, Pets & Food WEDNESDAY: Men’s Clothing, Health & Beauty, Lawn & Garden THURSDAY: Housewares, Lingerie, Shoes, Toys, Sporting Goods, Decor and Luggage FRIDAY: Auto, Cosmetics, Hardware and Jewelry For what I buy at Target, Wednesday looks like my best day to hit the store. How about you? LMK in the comments 🤗 💗 FOLLOW ME on Instagram @lorafied 💗 FOLLOW ME on TikTok @lorafied 💗 CHECKOUT my website: LORAfied.com #targetrun #targethacks #targetsecrets #targetmom #targetmoms #targetmomsoftiktok #lorafied #homemaker #howtosave #shoppinghacks #secretsale #clearancefinds
Lora's TikTok video reveals a somewhat known "secret" that Target locations follow a markdown clearance schedule that affects certain products on specific days of the week.
Mondays might be a favorite for readers and tech nerds, as the stores lower prices on things like electronics, books, accessories, kids' clothing, and gift wrap that day.
If you visit on Tuesdays, you'll most likely see a price markdown on women's clothing, domestic products, food items, and pet essentials.
On Wednesdays, prices for diapers, men's clothing, health and beauty items, and lawn and garden products are reduced.
The kids will love Thursdays. Toys will be much less that day than on other days. However, parents can enjoy the savings this day, too, as sporting goods, shoes, lingerie, and housewares also see a price reduction.
Lastly, on Friday, everything jewelry, auto, and cosmetics will be cheaper.
Lora's tip is backed up by the Target-obsessed fans who take advantage of these deals regularly and confirm it's a tried and true practice.
Learning ways to save money at your favorite stores is the ultimate fruit of knowledge during times when the economy is pretty uncertain, so we hope your Target runs cost you less with these secrets.