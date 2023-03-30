A US TikToker Shared How To Fill Your Car Tires At Costco & She Has Tips We All Need
Not everyone knows the important general life things like how to correctly change a car tire or hang something on a wall. Recently, a TikToker made a video explaining how to do one of these helpful-to-know chores: putting air in your tires, specifically at Costco.
Jacqui (@claritybyjacqui) recently posted a clip from her Irvine, CA Costco location explaining how to fill your tires with Nitrogen for all of the "goddesses without Dads" to teach them, and her tips are proving to be so useful for different people.
The clip posted Sunday already has 1.9 million views of Jacqui giving step-by-step instructions and a demonstration on how to use Costco's tire pump properly.
Jacqui says, firstly, you must check the sticker that’s usually located on the side of the driver’s door where you will find information about your car's specific tires, like the amount of cold tire pressure that should be in each — remember those "psi" numbers!
Costco's tire pump tells users to add four psi to those numbers if they drove more than 3 miles before arriving there.
After you find that figure, grab "the thing" called the inflator hose, unscrew the valve cap on one tire, and attach the nozzle to the valve, careful to keep an eye on the psi numbers.
"You gotta know this thing is going to start yelling at you when you [hit your psi number]," she said about the pump console. "You want to be watching this because it's going to tell you where your tire was at...now, as it's filling, it's going to tell me when to end."
After you've had your fill, be sure to replace your valve caps, and you’ll have yourself some filled tires.
"This is important because it improves your gas mileage and makes your tires wear and tear less," the TikToker followed up in the comment section. We check, and even AAA agrees.
Before filling, it's also important to note whether your car tires are filled with air or nitrogen. The most common way to tell, according to Discount Tire, is if your valve cap is green, it's filled with Nitrogen. If the cap is silver or black, your car is filled with standard compressed air.
Jaqcui's TikTok is now receiving thousands of comments from people who say her video helped them.
"This woman has taught me more than 12 years of school ever did," a user wrote, receiving 158 likes.