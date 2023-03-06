Dillard's Has Clearance Stores Around The US With Designer Products For Less Than $1
The prices are so much lower than retail. 🛍️
Many TikTokers have felt they stumbled upon a department store mecca when word spread about Dillard's having massive clearance stores around the United States.
These Dillard's Clearance Center locations boast designer clothes, shoes, and accessories for dirt-cheap prices as low as 99¢. Hence the increasingly popular "Dirty Dillard's" name shoppers have dubbed it.
You can find famous name brands here, like Steve Madden, Giani Bini, Free People, Vera Bradley, and so much more, with prices significantly marked lower than what they cost at retail.
Drink every time I say $8 in this video 🫣 #houston #dillards #warehousesale #resell #outlet #thrift #haul #retailtherapy #shopping #freepeole #vacationfits #fitcheck
TikTok user Monika (@dailyd0seofthrift) recently visited the Houston, TX location in February and found Free People tops going for just $7.99 each, which cost a whopping $25 in original stores.
She even nabbed an intricate Free People lace slip, originally priced at $148, and spent just a measly little $8 on it.
There were also designer gowns initially set at prices around $250-$300 but were only in the $70 price range.
Another TikToker, Ashley (@southernwestsunshine), also visited the Texas store and literally found Steve Madden and Giani Bini shoes priced as small as 99¢. She had several pairs in her shopping basket and said it only cost her $4.
Listen, there’s not much I won’t buy when it’s .99 cents 💸 #thrifthaul #dillardsclearance
People can’t get over how these prices are even lower than what you find in local thrift stores, and as magical as that sounds, it is a completely real place.
Dillard's Clearance Stores offer the same sections as any regular store, so you will find anything for the women, men, juniors, and kids in your life.
There are 28 locations around America for fashionistas to explore and find some new threads without breaking the bank.
Happy shopping!