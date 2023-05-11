A Woman Fixed Her Car For $60 After Mechanics Quoted Her $650 & TikTokers Are Inspired
TikTokers are always coming through with the most helpful car tips. This time, one woman is telling people how she avoided spending an arm and a leg to fix her car mirror and how she did it for a heck of a lot cheaper.
The Chicago-based TikToker shared in a viral video that an auto shop quoted her a huge $650 to repair the side mirror on her car. Unconvinced that the repair would take that much money, she took a chance and decided to do the fix herself.
The result? A successful repair for @soshethinkssheisfunny that was done seemingly in a jiffy and for a fraction of the mechanic's quote, spending only $60.
The clip posted on May 6 has 3.5 million viewers impressed by the TikToker's D.I.Y. skills and how she went about this nifty money-saver.
If you find yourself in the same predicament as this Chicagoan and want to avoid shelling out hundreds in cash, she said all you need to do is find your specific car mirror replacement from eBay, get a drill and a bit, and simply do it yourselves.
Step one, remove the panel covering the entry to the mirror, then unplug the power if your car has one.
"At the auto shop, they tried to tell me this is why it would cost me $350 because it's powered," she said as she simply unplugged it herself. "That's the power! You just unplug it."
Next, all you have to do is remove the drill bits of the old mirror, take the old one off to replace it with your new mirror and drill the bits back inside. Also, don't forget to plug the mirror back in because that's how the lights work.
The viral clip has inspired many people to do the same now when it comes to fixing their cars.
A part of the TikTok comment section.soshethinkssheisfunny | TikTok
"eBay coupled with YouTube videos are an unbeatable combination for stuff like this, way to go," one user wrote, receiving 23.7K likes.
Many others are sharing that you can do this with so many minor breaks.
"It’s so important to know basic repairs. My sun visors broke, and I got quoted $250," a person commented. "I went on Amazon, bought them for $40, and did it myself."
Whatever the case, it looks like TikTok is coming for mechanics and their "con artist" ways.