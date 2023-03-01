7 Five Below Product Dupes That Are So Much Cheaper Than The Original (PHOTOS)
I saved a bunch! 💸
Five Below has become a popular discount store where Americans can purchase electronics, beauty items, home decor, clothing, and toys for low prices, generally between $1-$5 dollars.
It feels like everything is becoming so pricey these days, and I personally can't fathom spending full price on products. So, after hearing the Five Below hype from TikTok and even my extreme couponer sister, I decided to visit this affordable shop.
I was shocked at how much I found at Five Below and left with a few bags worth of products for my house and lifestyle, so I definitely think it's worth adding to your weekly shopping arsenal.
Here are a few products dupes that I found at Five Below that are so much cheaper than what you could find elsewhere:
Makeup Brushes
Makeup brushes from Five Below.
Brittany Cristiano | Narcity
Not to call me out, but I have spent nearly $20 on a makeup brush before.
Although not essential to my daily life, it can be nice to find a good quality brush for better application, and breaking the bank for one is definitely not ideal.
Five Below has some brushes for all types, like contour, powder, and eyeshadow. I picked up a few and have already found them to work perfectly well.
Price: $2-$5
Bluetooth Speaker
A bluetooth speaker from Five Below.
Brittany Cristiano | Narcity
Although this one isn't below the $5 price the store prides itself on, have you ever seen such a low price for a wireless Bluetooth speaker before?
I've only ever spent a fortune on one from Best Buy when, all along, Five Below has these super affordable choices with color-changing lights.
Price: $7
Stools
Stools from Five Below.
Brittany Cristiano | Narcity
You won't have to spend an arm and a leg at IKEA or Target for adorable room accessories because the store has dupes just like these stools for only five bucks.
It's a simple touch you can add to give your home some flair without shelling out all that money.
Price: $5.55
Glass Drink Dispenser
A glass drink dispenser from Five Below.
Brittany Cristiano | Narcity
This real glass drink dispenser is perfect for hosting spring soirees and summer evening parties where you can fill it with sweet tea, lemonade, or whatever you like so your guests won't go thirsty.
This Five Below version is a cheaper alternative to what you could find at Bed Bath and Beyond for over $20.
Price: $5
Neck Masssager
A neck stimulator from Five Below.
Brittany Cristiano | Narcity
Like the speaker, this electronic also surpasses that special $5 price. Still, at just eight bucks, it even beats out the cheapest neck stimulator I could find on Amazon, which was $16.99.
Five Below's dupe is battery-operated and has 12 pulse modes for ultimate relaxation.
Price: $8
Wooden Serving Board
A wooden serving board from Five Below.
Brittany Cristiano | Narcity
Whether you're serving a charcuterie board for a party or need a clean surface to chop some veggies, wooden serving boards are always a good option to have in the kitchen.
Five Below had this option I thought to be a good size and looked so chic.
Price: $5.55
Pet Grooming Glove
A pet grooming glove from Five Below.
Brittany Cristiano | Narcity
As a pet mom, I regularly have to groom my dog. So, I was happy to see there are actually a ton of grooming options at Five Below.
I had wanted some grooming gloves for a while, but I didn't want to justify spending $24.99 on the popular ones from Chewy.
Price: $4