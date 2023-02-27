I Took My Dog To A Sniffspot & These 5 Things Make Me Never Want To Visit Dog Parks Again
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
As a dog owner, I'm always looking for fun ways to enrich my pup's life while keeping us both safe.
My one-year-old puppy is quite the active dog, so playing fetch in our backyard and walking around the neighborhood sometimes just isn't enough to tire him out.
The most common remedy owners often turn to in my situation is heading to the dog park from some off-leash time, and I don't blame them because of the sheer amount there are and how popularized they've become.
However, these local dog parks are not an option for us after an experience we had a few months ago where Fezco was — minorly — bitten by another dog whose owners were off across the field, obliviously talking in a group of other pet parents.
That's when I realized we needed to play in a more controlled environment, which turned me to my next option: a website called Sniffspot that so many pet parents were raving about on TikTok.
So, I decided to give it a try to see if it was worth all the buzz.
What is Sniffspot?
Sniffspot is a website where you can rent a "private dog park" listed by hosts in your area who have land or a huge backyard. Each spot varies in size and amenities, but they are 100% private.
For a set amount of time per hour, you and your pups can explore these oftentimes fenced-in areas where no other dogs are allowed to go but yours.
These spots are available in cities all over the U.S., including Houston, Austin, Seattle, San Diego, and more.
I happened to find one in my town with great ratings, so I decided to give it a chance.
Here are my thoughts on the experience:
You know what you're getting into before you arrive.
A Sniffspot review.
Sniffspot.com
The website provided pictures of each spot as well as a description of whether it was fenced or not, the acreage of the property, amenities, cleanliness, and other important details.
You can also read the reviews of past visitors to see if they were happy or not with what was advertised versus what they actually experienced.
I found the Sniffspot I visited to be just as I was expecting it per the listing.
The space is entirely yours.
You can rent the spot for up to three hours and bring as many as 15 dogs with you. Once you make your purchase, the spot is completely yours during that amount of time.
They are even welcome to reactive dogs who just need some extra space to have fun.
I found it completely eliminated those anxious glances I'd have around the dog park in anticipation of what type of pup would enter it next.
At the Sniffspot, I could rest easy knowing it would just be Fez and my roommate's pup having the time of their lives.
Guaranteed safety for a cheap price.
Fez and Momo at the Sniffspot.
Brittany Cristiano | Narcity
None of the Sniffspots are free to rent, but they range from as low as $2/hr to the pricier $20/hr options. It simply depends on what is available in your area.
In my case, though, I think the $10 I spent for our hour in the sun was more than enough for us all to get those zoomies out.
I also think it's a wonderful way for owners who have reactive dogs to still ensure the pups are living fun lives while remaining safe.
It's enriching for both the dogs and the humans.
A dog's nose is meant to sniff, and studies show how incredibly enriching a new smell is to them. Taking them to a new place with so many different smells was so worth it because their noses were down sniffing the entire time.
Let's not mention how great it feels for humans, too, to get out of the house to experience nice weather and a change of scenery.
Also, some of the properties are just plain cool. The one we visited had chickens and pigs that we, and our boys, got to interact with.
Your dog will be tired after.
Fez lying down in grass.
Brittany Cristiano | Narcity
By the end of the hour, my high-energy dog was leading me to the gate near the car like he was ready to leave.
Both pups were tired, and each one slept for a couple of hours when we got home. Even after that, Fez wasn't as hyper as normal. So, I definitely think it helped tire his mind and body.
Is Sniffspot worth it?
I found Sniffspot to be a fun alternative to dog parks and completely worth the price for not having to deal with the anxiety of potential dog fights or problematic Karen dog owners.
I will now be implementing them in my dog's life on a regular basis.
Whether you want to have a fun day with your pup, need an enriching way to get them tired, or even want to throw a party with all your dog's besties, there are so many ways to enjoy a Sniffspot.