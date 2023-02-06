A Woman Abandoned Her Dog At A Texas Gas Station & A Man Watching Saved The Day (VIDEO)
"I don't know how people can do that to animals."
A Texas man's recent gas station trip turned into something much more than he bargained for after witnessing the most heart-wrenching situation when a dog was abandoned and tied to a post.
Jason Hutchison (@bigdaddyjason_44) shared clips to TikTok on Friday of his view from a Houston, TX gas pump, which showed a woman driving away after tying a Husky to a handicapped parking sign.
The man, a self-proclaimed "avid animal lover," couldn't just leave the helpless pup there, so he rescued it and took it to a vet checkup, where a microchip revealed the dog's name as Storm.
The animal clinic was unable to keep him, so Hutchison brought it upon himself to set Storm up in a safe new home with his friend.
@bigdaddyjason_44
Last one sound got reported, so reposting for those who haven't heard, again thank you ALL! For All the Love and Appreciation👑💖🙏 and Remember that there are Still Good People in the World🥰
The creator believes he was at that exact spot to witness the situation for a reason.
"Seeing that happen in front of me, I feel like God put it in my heart," he told KHOU11. "I had to do something about it."
The identity of the individual who left Storm behind isn't confirmed, but Hutchison mentioned in an update one day ago that his microchip has somebody's contact information on it.
TikTokers are commenting on the post about how shocked they are that someone could leave an animal alone like that.
"I don't know how people can do that to animals, it totally makes me sad," a person commented.
The Space City local can't understand it either, and only mentioned that he has "lots and lots of energy."
It is illegal to abandon an animal in the state of Texas, according to the law.
While the dog stays with the TikToker's friend, Narcity reached out to see how Storm is doing and will update this article upon response.