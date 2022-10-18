A Texas Woman Is Viral For Rescuing A Beaten Dog & People Love How She Handled It (VIDEO)
"Why are you f*ing kicking him?"
Animal cruelty can generate anger in whoever witnesses it. That's specifically the case of a Texas woman who has gone viral for her outrageous reaction before rescuing a dog she claims was beaten by a man.
TikTok user Carol Christine (@956bigmama) posted a clip of her witnessing what she says was animal cruelty. The video currently has over 2 million likes and nearly 10 million views.
Be warned, there’s some colorful language used.
"What the f*ck are you doing? You f*ing stupid son of a b**! Why are you f*ing kicking him?" are some of the foul words the TikToker used to insult a man, who, she mentions, was mistreating a pup in the middle of a sidewalk.
I wish this wasn't true but why are people so cruel. My Saturday morning, I was heading to the gym but had to help a dog. #animalsoftiktok #animalcruetly #dogsoftiktok #dogrescue #rgv956 #spayandneuteryourdamnpets #foster #transport #adoptdontshop #rescue #fyp
In a closer shot, the woman can be seen pointing the camera at the alleged beater while insulting him before parking her car next to the animal and rescuing him right off Highway 107 in Mission, TX.
"I have been doing rescue for a few years now," Carol told Narcity. "I also transport for rescue, foster for rescue, and volunteer as much as I can into rescue. We are hell for many animals here in South Texas."
The rescuer’s angry words in both English and Spanish had commenters reacting in a supportive way.
"I don’t understand what you said, but I agree," a TikTok user wrote.
"I love this woman," another TikToker wrote. "S**t talking with such passion then immediate genuine love towards the dear dog. I want her on my side."
Carol has already shared an update on the dog and confirmed the pet is still currently being taken care of by her.
The identity of the man involved has not been confirmed.