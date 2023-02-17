7 Dollar General Products That Are So Much Cheaper Than Other Stores (PHOTOS)
Shoppers looking to save a few on their daily essentials typically hunt for the latest coupons or store deals, but dollar stores are always a great option to find cheap products any day.
Dollar General is an American hotspot to find all the essentials like cleaning products, food items, and even home decorations for prices that are just plain cheaper than other stores.
Here are some that I find to be super affordable and essential to every day:
Garden Shovel
A garden shovel from Dollar General.
Brittany Cristiano | Narcity
Whether you're a plant parent or you want to tidy up the yard for the spring, a shovel is always nice to have on hand.
The ones here at Dollar General had a sturdy, good-quality feel to them, and a comfortable grip, despite being only a dollar, so it's a total score!
Price: $1
Silverware
Silverware sets from Dollar General.
Brittany Cristiano | Narcity
Silverware sets can cost a fortune at other home goods stores.
If you're looking for something that won't break the bank but still can help you dig into your home-cooked meals, there are a few options at Dollar General that are $3-$5 cheaper than places like Walmart. Some are even 30-piece sets!
Price: $1
Ab Roller
An "ab roller" from Dollar General.
Brittany Cristiano | Narcity
I didn't expect workout products to be sold at Dollar General, but they sure do. So I bought this one and tried it out.
While it's not super fancy with no special bells and whistles, this ab wheel works quite well. Even better, it's cheaper than something you could have shipped from Amazon or bought at Target.
Price: $7.50
Cute Soap Dispenser
Soap dispensers from Dollar General.
Brittany Cristiano | Narcity
I'm a sucker for cute housewares to brighten up your space, and these colorful glass soap dispensers do just the thing.
There are different shapes and designs to suit the style you're going for, including fancy-looking art-deco and whimsical boho styles for dirt cheap.
Price: $1
Printed Glass Tupperware
A tupperware item from Dollar General.
Brittany Cristiano | Narcity
You can never have enough food storage methods, but none are quite as charming as the ones that are printed with chic patterns.
Dollar General has a few options that are even glass, that are just too good to pass up.
Price: $1
Vanity Mirror
A vanity mirror from Dollar General.
Brittany Cristiano | Narcity
This vanity mirror lacks the special magnifying features and LED lights most countertop ones come with. However, for just five bucks, this one gets the job done.
Plus, the gold hardware looks nice in a styled bathroom or vanity desk.
Price: $5
Candles
Candles from Dollar General.
Brittany Cristiano | Narcity
Candle lovers might like to know that Dollar General has an entire selection of candles that smell delicious, and they’re also listed at affordable prices.
They have these sizable 18 oz candles listed for only $6, when I've seen similar sizes at other shops like Kroger that are pricier.
Price: $6-7