A Toronto TikToker Shops At Target & Trader Joe's Every Month & Here's How She Does It
Shopping just got a lot more exciting!
A Toronto TikToker goes to the U.S. to visit Trader Joe's and Target every month, and she grabs so many things that you can't get in Canada.
Tara Michelle, a TikToker and YouTuber, posted a couple of videos on social media to share how she gets access to treats and home decor that many other Canadians wish they had.
It's a simple process, but you'll definitely need a car and a day dedicated to this mission to do it yourself.
@imtaramichelle
come with us on our 2 hr drive to shop at target & trader joes 🤪 (+ crumbl cookies omg)
In the video, Michelle and her mother got in their car and drove from Toronto to Buffalo, New York, which took around 2 hours. They shopped at Target, Trader Joe's, and Home Goods, and grabbed baked goods from Crumbl Cookies.
Some things they bought from Target include clothing, Christmas decorations, pillows and home decor.
They then drove to Trader Joe's and purchased various dips, oat creamer, frozen pizza and a lot more— she saved some things in the freezer to keep them from going bad and lasting longer.
The duo are not new to the process, they came prepared with a cooler in their trunk, which is great to fill with all the stuff they bought from Trader Joe's.
Michelle got to Buffalo at 11:00 a.m. and was on her way home by 5:00 p.m.
Target HOLIDAY DECOR shopping! + Trader Joes haul!www.youtube.com
For those wondering about paying duties when crossing back into Canada, the influencer explained in her YouTube vlog that "I always declare everything that we get."
Her mom said they always roll down the back window so the customs officers can see everything in the car.
Additionally, they have their receipts in hand, prepared and ready to show officers what they bought.
"There is a certain amount that you are allowed to bring over without having to pay duties on those items, just like a fee at the border, but usually they send us right through," Michelle said.
For more information on the allowances per Canadian, the government has them explained here.
Good luck shopping out there!