I Visited Trader Joe's In The US For The First Time & This Is Why We Need Them In Canada ASAP
Cheap prices and amazing food. 🤤
If you're a Canadian and aren't often making trips south of the border, you might not be aware of Trader Joe's and what makes it so special.
But as someone who recently went there for the first time, I must say, Canada really needs Trader Joe's stores across the country like tomorrow.
And that's for a whole bunch of reasons, from the selection to the prices to just the overall vibe.
In fact, if there was a Trader Joe's in Canada up near where I live in Toronto, you know I'd be hitting it weekly. And this is coming from someone who was originally quite skeptical of Trader Joe's world!
If you're unaware, Trader Joe's is a grocery store that started in the 1960s, and is famous for its private label, focus on sustainability and suburban clientele. It only has locations in the United States.
And while Canada has Farm Boy, it comes nowhere near what TJ's can do. So, here are the reasons why I think Canada needs to get a Trader Joe's ASAP.
The vibe
Trader Joe's really has a vibe you can't find here in Canadian grocery stores.
First off, all of the staff are decked out in Hawaiian shirts. Which is already a cut above the boring polo shirts you see in No Frills or other Canadian chains.
Along with that, the entire store has a tropical, Pacific Island aesthetic, with bamboo and palm trees.
Plus, there are all kinds of homey and cute murals, chalkboards and more.
And I mean, how can that not beat the drab yellow vibes of No Frills?
The quality
Trader Joe's might have some of the best selections of snacks I've ever seen. Not only is the selection big, but nearly every snack I tried was a winner.
We were on a budget when we did our shopping and were only able to get a few things, but each snack was great.
The best part about TJ's is that they're not just giving you a generic version of something you've already seen, they're innovating! They have delicious unique items that genuinely blew me away.
Items like the White Cheddar Corn Puffs or the Crispy, Crunchy Mochi Rice Nuggets are major game changers that I didn't know my poor Canadian existence was missing.
Unfortunately, I wasn't able to try some of their fresh produce or frozen meals — for which they're famous — because of travel time, but still, I was really a fan of the food I had.
The prices
As someone who's accustomed to the grocery prices in Canada, I was beyond surprised that a near-full cart of snacks and treats for our household (plus doubles for a friend) only came to about US$100.
To give you an idea of what things cost, about 453 grams of the Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups cost us US$4.49 before tax, a giant bag of the corn puffs ran US$2.49 and about a litre of Non-Dairy Oat Milk with Pea Protein cost only US$2.99.
If you told me the vibe and the types of products you could get at Trader Joe's — along with the fact that it's popular with middle to upper-middle-class suburban Americans — I would have told you that this was going to be an expensive bill.
But, genuinely, I think the prices matched what I'd probably spend at a No Frills up here in Canada, but for a much better and tastier product.
For only a few bucks, you can get some really great, and unique food and that's what really surprised me.
So, if you don't mind some cross-border shopping and have never been to a Trader Joe's, you might want to stop by one the next time you plan a trip to the U.S.
Oh, and if you're a government official, please sign a bill forcing them to open up some locations in the Great White North.
