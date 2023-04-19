Toronto TikToker Drove To Trader Joe's To Get Snacks & Says 'Canada Has Nothing Good To Eat'
Her finds seem worth the drive!
Do Canadian snacks need a major upgrade after seeing the same old stuff for years? Well, this Toronto TikToker is so over it that she drove across the border to get some goods.
Ontario has Farm Boy, which has a lot of new and exciting products all the time, but it's no Trader Joe's, a supermarket all over TikTok.
"I crossed the border and went to New York to go grocery shopping because Canada has nothing good to eat," Toronto TikToker Paris said at the start of her viral video.
@heyparis
America has all the good food and all the good shows 🙃 Trader joes haul is over on @Paris Mars #samsclubhaul #samsclubfinds #canadian #toronto #ontario #canada #newyork #buffalo #traderjoes #blackgirltraderjoes #target #targetfinds #blackgirltargetfinds #fyp #fypシ #canadianhaul
The TikToker showed her viewers the many delicious-looking and unique items she found on the other side of the border, proving that Canada needs to up their game.
She shows hot buffalo-flavoured boneless chicken wings "that look like they got bones in them, but they don't because they're boneless."
Next is "Premier protein pancakes," which have 15 grams of protein and cost US$10.48.
White Castle apparently sells mini burgers in certain grocery stores, and they look delicious! Not only does Canada need these mini burgers, but it also need a White Castle.
TruFru is a snack Canadians have, but not in the yogurt parfait flavour, which looks perfect for aesthetic charcuterie boards.
Finding cheap but great wines at the LCBO is a major flex, but Trader Joe's just upped the challenge. "$5 Moscato, $5 Wine, $5 Liquor, LCBO could never," Paris said.
Other honourable mentions include:
- Thinsters coconut cookies
- Smartfood Popcorn in a Doritos Cool Ranch flavour
- affordable Cashews
- Freeze-dried strawberries
- Native spray-on deodorant
- Squeezable sour cream
- Sweet Baby Ray's Secret Sauce
- Welch's nonalcoholic drinks
- Martinelli's apple juice