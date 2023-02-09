A New Farm Boy Just Opened In Toronto & It's Absolutely Massive (VIDEO)
It has the biggest Farm Boy grocery section in Ontario.
Farm Boy opened a new downtown Toronto location, and it's freaking huge!
On Thursday, Narcity went to a new Farm Boy located at 100 Queens Quay East in Toronto, and it is a vast 29,600 square feet in size.
Josh Drache, VP of private label, product development & restaurant operations at Farm Boy Canada, told Narcity that "the grocery section of the Sugar Wharf Farm Boy is the biggest one in 47 stores."
There is a total of 47 Farm Boys in Ontario and 10 are in Toronto. However, it all started in 1981 in Cornwall, Ontario, when produce was their biggest win. But today, it's known for almost everything else.
People often describe Farm Boy as the Canadian version of Trader Joe's, but Drache wants people to change that mindset and say Trader Joe's is an American version of Farm Boy.
Their private labels have dominated their shelves as well as Ontarian's homes. Farm Boy has got everything from specialty dips to massive bags of popcorn.
The Space
Farm Boy at 100 Queens Quay East, Toronto.Mira Nabulsi | Narcity
The new Farm Boy, located at 100 Queens Quay in Toronto, has a massive location with one of the biggest grocery sections across the province. This means that the shelves are filled with a wide variety of products, making cooking at home much more adventurous.
The space has high ceilings and massive windows, letting in a lot of sunlight. Additionally, it is well organized and laid out, making the customer's experience smooth and easy.
Farm Boy at 100 Queens Quay East, Toronto.Mira Nabulsi | Narcity
Customers will first walk through the colourful produce section, where they can find a large selection of apples, oranges, bananas and more. There, you'll spot Mikey the Monkey, swinging over the fresh fruits, putting a smile on your face. Mikey is a Farm Boy staple, and it's a fixture they have in every store.
Cases of flavoured sparkling water at Farm Boy. Mira Nabulsi | Narcity
Next, customers will enter the grocery section where they can find things like sparkling water, PB+J Dip-Stix, and various snacks!
At the back of the grocery section are the egg and dairy products. As you enter the space, you'll hear clucking chickens — yes, the sound of a farm — by the egg section.
Egg section at Farm Boy.Mira Nabulsi | Narcity
Above the eggs is a row of chickens that look so furry, giving the supermarket a little bit of character.
Cheese section at Farm Boy.Mira Nabulsi | Narcity
Farm Boy is the perfect place to find all the goods for your aesthetic charcuterie board because the deli and cheese section is stocked with many treats.
Other notable areas in the new Farm Boy include the open kitchen, where customers can see how the hot meals are made. There's also a salad bar and a sushi station.
The Food
One of the many things to highlight from the tour was the amount of work it took to create and put together the Farm Boy private label products. For example, Drache discussed the process behind the chocolate-covered almonds.
Chocolate-covered almonds at Farm Boy.Mira Nabulsi | Narcity
Drache said they are the "best chocolate-covered almonds you're ever going to have." The almonds take precisely 40 minutes to roast and the chocolate is from a Chocolatier in Gatineau. Farm Boy has created the perfect recipe where the milk chocolate doesn't taste too sweet, and the dark not too bitter.
Farm Boy popcorn.Mira Nabulsi | Narcity
Farm Boy dedicated a whole wall to their large party-sized Himalayan salt popcorn. If you've ever taken one home, you probably used an entire arm to carry it because it's basically half your size.
Waffle Cut Fries at Farm Boy.Mira Nabulsi | Narcity
The company just introduced their new frozen waffle cut french fries, which are guaranteed to take over TikTok any minute now. The waffle cut fries cost $4.99, and can be paired perfectly with your Superbowl Sunday wings.
Salmon Tataki at Farm Boy.Mira Nabulsi | Narcity
If you're looking to romanticize home cooking and make a home feast worthy of some Instagram pictures, listen up. Farm Boy is selling Salmon Tataki for $9.99, but they are currently on offer — buy one get one free!
Farm Boy
Mira at the entrance of Farm Boy.
Address: 100 Queens Quay East, Toronto
Why You Need To Go: The new Farm Boy is a great place to explore foods from all over the world but also grab snacks that are great on the go. The variety never disappoints and the food is always so fresh.
Accessibility: Wheelchair/stroller accessible