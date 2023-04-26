loblaws

We Did The Same Grocery Shop At Loblaws & Farm Boy To Find Out Which Basket Was Cheaper

The prices are closer than you might think 👀 🛒.

Toronto Associate Editor
Farm Boy in Toronto. Right: Loblaws in Ottawa.

Farm Boy in Toronto. Right: Loblaws in Ottawa.

Mira Nabulsi | Narcity, Colin Temple | Dreamstime

Sometimes living in Ontario means finding the best bang for your buck when saving money on groceries because it's the least you can do while living through tough times.

But, at the same time, if you enjoy shopping at massive grocery stores with fresher produce and nicer vibes, then maybe No Frills and Food Basics is not where you want to be. Instead, going to Loblaws or Farm Boy might be more up your alley.

Loblaws and Farm Boy are similar but quite different in terms of what they offer consumers. Farm Boy is more known for their private-label products and fresh produce compared to Loblaws. But, we've done the work to find out which one is actually cheaper to shop at.

We compiled a grocery list of some of the items you might find in your kitchens, compared the prices, and found out which one had a cheaper basket.

Grocery basket at Farm Boy. Right: Grocery basket at Loblaws.Grocery basket at Farm Boy. Right: Grocery basket at Loblaws.Mira Nabulsi | Narcity

On April 25, we went to both Farm Boy and Lobalws and looked for items with the same weight and the cheapest options to give you a fair analysis. We did not consider sale items in the shop to allow both supermarkets to compete fairly, as those change often.

It's important to note that prices can change at any time and may vary from location to location, but the differences between the two grocery baskets were interesting.

Also, Farm Boy is a supermarket with private label products; many are organic, free-range, and products that generally cost more than the standard options you may find at other big grocery chains, like Loblaws.

Here are some of the products we compared.

2% Milk

2% milk at Farm Boy. Right: Milk at Loblaws.\u200b

2% milk at Farm Boy. Right: Milk at Loblaws.

Mira Nabulsi | Narcity

First on the list of items to compare at Farm Boy and Loblaws is milk. They both hold a wide range of milk brands and cater to different dietary restrictions. However, we compared the price of Nielson 2% 1-litre milk carton because it was available at both locations and was one of the more popular options.

Shockingly, both prices were the exact same at the supermarkets.

  • Farm Boy: $3.49
  • Loblaws: $3.49

Eggs

Eggs at Farm Boy. Right: Eggs at Loblaws.

Eggs at Farm Boy. Right: Eggs at Loblaws.

Mira Nabulsi | Narcity

​To be consistent in both purchases, we looked for a pack of 12 white eggs and compared the cost. However, it's worth noting that Farm Boy only holds organic and free-range eggs, compared to those available at Loblaws.

The organic and free-run eggs at Loblaws were not the cheapest option, nevertheless, they cost $7.69 for the PC brand.

However, the cheapest egg option was Loblaws by far.

  • Farm Boy: $5.99
  • Loblaws: $4.89

Butter

Gay Lea unsalted butter at Farm Boy. Right: No Name unsalted butter at Loblaws.

Gay Lea unsalted butter at Farm Boy. Right: No Name unsalted butter at Loblaws.

Mira Nabulsi | Narcity

We decided to look at unsalted butter as our grocery choice for this. Both, Loblaws and Farm Boy, had a great selection of butter. They both had Gay Lea, the cheapest option at Farm Boy but not at Loblaws. At the latter, it cost $7.49 for 454 grams of unsalted Gay Lea butter, but their most affordable option was the No Name brand.

  • Farm Boy: $8.49
  • Loblaws: $6.49

Cheese

Old Cheddar from Farm Boy. Right: Old Cheddar from Loblaws.

Old Cheddar from Farm Boy. Right: Old Cheddar from Loblaws.

Mira Nabulsi | Narcity

​This was a problematic grocery item to compare because you can only buy cheese by weight at Farm Boy. So the prices vary depending on how much cheese you want and your preferred type. Whereas at Loblaws, even though you can do the same thing at the Deli station, they have prepackaged cheese that is cheaper when bought in bulk.

  • Farm Boy: $6.71 for 177 grams
  • Loblaws: $4.49 for 200 grams

Yogurt

Astro Original yogurt at Farm Boy. Right: Astro Original yogurt at Loblaws.

Astro Original yogurt at Farm Boy. Right: Astro Original yogurt at Loblaws.

Mira Nabulsi | Narcity

Both grocery stores had an overwhelming amount of yogurt options. Still, we found Astro Original at both stores and compared them since they were the cheapest. Keep in mind that Loblaws had a lot of deals in the yogurt department.

We compared the Astro Original Natural Yogurt 750-gram container. They both had the same price.

  • Farm Boy: $4.49
  • Loblaws: $4.49

Onions

Onions at Farm Boy. Right: Onions at Loblaws.

Onions at Farm Boy. Right: Onions at Loblaws.

Mira Nabulsi | Narcity

Next, we decided to head to the produce section and compare the price of onions. Here we grabbed the bags of onions that weighed the same, and interestingly enough, the price was no different either.

Each bag had around seven onions which were 3 pounds in total.

  • Farm Boy: $2.99
  • Loblaws: $2.99

Bananas

Bananas at Farm Boy. Right: Bananas at Loblaws.

Bananas at Farm Boy. Right: Bananas at Loblaws.

Mira Nabulsi | Narcity

Who doesn't love bananas? This grocery item is definitely a staple. However, each bundle varies in weight depending on the number of bananas in that bunch. So instead, we decided to compare the price of bananas per pound, and there was a 10-cent difference.

  • Farm Boy: $0.79
  • Loblaws: $0.69

Ground chicken

Ground chicken at Farm Boy. Right: Ground chicken at Loblaws.

Ground chicken at Farm Boy. Right: Ground chicken at Loblaws.

Mira Nabulsi | Narcity

​According to an employee at Loblaws, ground chicken is quite a popular grocery item and beats ground turkey. But looking for the item wasn't so easy. The only option available at the supermarkets were free from options which are typically more expensive. But both packages we compared were organic, free from, and 454 grams.

  • Farm Boy: $11.99
  • Loblaws: $14.00

Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Farm Boy extra virgin olive oil. Right: 1 litre extra virgin olive oil at Loblaws.

Farm Boy extra virgin olive oil. Right: 1 litre extra virgin olive oil at Loblaws.

Mira Nabulsi | Narcity

Extra virgin olive oil has been all over the news recently, with its price increase spotted at places like Loblaws. However, both grocery stores had various options but were quite similar.

When we went to Loblaws, many EVOO were on sale and their prices ranged, but they didn't go below the $10 mark for a 1-litre bottle. The cheapest option at Farm Boy was their private-label olive oil.

  • Farm Boy: $11.99
  • Loblaws: $11.49

Bread

Bread at Farm Boy. Right: Wonder bread at Loblaws.

Bread at Farm Boy. Right: Wonder bread at Loblaws.

Mira Nabulsi | Narcity

When we got to the bread section at both supermarkets, the options were endless, and they all looked so delicious, but the aim was to find the cheapest loaf of bread on the shelves with the same weight. So we spotted Wonder at Lobalws and Moelleux at Farm Boy, both weighing 657 grams.

But Farm Boy had the cheaper option only by a few cents.

  • Farm Boy: $3.29
  • Loblaws: $3.99

Spaghetti

Spaghetti at Farm Boy. Right: Spaghetti at Loblaws.

Spaghetti at Farm Boy. Right: Spaghetti at Loblaws.

Mira Nabulsi | Narcity

​The pasta section at Farm Boy included many gluten-free options, which were cheaper than the other brands, but we decided to look for regular spaghetti to get a fair comparison. Loblaws had many affordable options, including their No Name option, which beat Farm Boy by just under a dollar for 900 grams of pasta.

  • Farm Boy: $3.29
  • Loblaws: $2.49

Frozen vegetables

Frozen peas and carrots at Farm Boy. Right: Peas and carrots at Loblaws.

Frozen peas and carrots at Farm Boy. Right: Peas and carrots at Loblaws.

Mira Nabulsi | Narcity

​Farm Boy's frozen vegetable section is not too diverse, but both supermarkets had frozen peas and carrots, so we decided to compare the two. Farm Boy's only package weighed 500 grams compared to Loblaws, which weighed 750 grams. But, Loblaws did have a 500-gram version in the organic section and that bag cost $4.99.

So if you were looking to buy the same quality, they both cost the same, but if you wanted the cheaper option, Loblaws is your go-to.

  • Farm Boy: $4.99
  • Loblaws: $3.49

The winner

Shopping cart at Farm Boy. Right: Shopping cart at Loblaws.

Shopping cart at Farm Boy. Right: Shopping cart at Loblaws.

Mira Nabulsi | Narcity

The difference was minimal when we compared the total price of our grocery baskets at Farm Boy and Loblaws. However, it's worth noting that items such as frozen vegetables and cheese offer the shopper more for less. Nevertheless, the totals for both shops were as follows:

  • Farm Boy: $68.50
  • Loblaws: $62.99
Loblaws won our grocery shop with a $5.51 difference.
But, if you were looking to rack up points, Loblaws should be your go-to since you can get many points when shopping on your PC Optimum card, which Loblaws accept. The grocery store also had many deals, so choosing when to grocery shop should be your top priority.
However, Farm Boy is the place to be if you are looking for fresher food and produce. Their private-label stuff is also unique and all over TikTok. If grocery shopping is your therapy dupe, you should probably head to this supermarket because it's quiet and less busy than places like Loblaws.

From Your Site Articles
Mira Nabulsi
Toronto Associate Editor
Mira Nabulsi is an Associate Editor for Narcity Canada’s Ontario Desk focused on cheap travel from Toronto and is based in Toronto, Ontario.
Loading...