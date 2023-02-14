People Are Sharing What's Worth Buying From Farm Boy & The Suggestions Are Mouth-Watering
Farm Boy has gained quite the reputation of being the Trader Joe's of Canada, meaning they have things that people absolutely love.
If you're on TikTok, you've probably noticed the amount of content around Trader Joe's dupes, AKA Farm Boy products. Well, that conversation has moved over to Reddit, and someone asked people in Toronto what their Farm Boy suggestions are.
The person who posted the question to the Ask/To thread said they just got a Farm Boy north of Toronto and wanted to get an idea of what were people's favourites.
"Toum, kale dip, popcorn," someone suggested.
Toum seems to be a fan favourite after others chimed in and said, "Toum- I just bought this and it's the most garlicky thing I've ever eaten!"
"They have toum!!! When do they open? I must go now," another said excitingly.
Toum, if you don't know what it is and how to eat it, as the original poster asked, is a Lebanese garlic condiment. People can eat it with meat, bread, vegetables and other things — but, mind you, toum, when translated from Arabic to English, literally means garlic. So if you don't like garlic, maybe stick with sour cream.
"The giant bags of popcorn are amazing 🤩 best snack ever. Some of the flavors are super low calorie too 🥳," someone shared.
The popcorn bags are pretty popular, and they are huge. A TikToker recently went viral after sharing her first Farm Boy experience, and the popcorn bag was definitely the highlight.
Other suggestions include the following items:
- Oatmeal
- Spicy edamame dip
- Pita chips
- Salad dressings
- Fruits
- Labneh
- Baklava
- Chocolate gelato
- White chocolate macadamia cookies
- Nutella-filled mini donuts
Most recently, a new Farm Boy location opened in Toronto, and it is absolutely massive. The Redditor mentioned that the Farm Boy they are talking about is in Aurora. So, if you haven't been, you might want to give Farm Boy a visit.