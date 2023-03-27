A New Farm Boy Location Is Coming To Mississauga Soon & The Store Is Going To Be Huge (PHOTO)
Farm Boy locations have been popping up all over the province, but most recently the grocery chain announced the opening of its first Mississauga store.
Farm Boy, known as the Trader Joe's of Canada, is opening its Mississauga location along Lakeshore Road West, near the Mississauga Road intersection in the Brightwater community.
"The new store is sized at approximately 25,000 sq ft and will create approximately 120 jobs in the neighbourhood. As Ontario’s fastest-growing food retailer, Farm Boy at Brightwater is currently planning to open in mid-2024," they stated in an emailed press release.
Renderings of the new Farm Boy location in Port Credit.Farm Boy
"After months of excitement and anticipation, we're thrilled to share that Farm Boy is officially opening right here at Brightwater, in the village of Port Credit. The first store in Mississauga," said Christina Giannone, Vice President of Brightwater, Port Credit West Village Partners.
In 2020, the Brightwater 72-acre master plan was announced. The "community will revitalize the Port Credit waterfront, providing 18+ acres of new parks and green spaces along with walking and cycling trails, 300,000 sq. ft of new retail, commercial and office spaces including a new Village Square flanked by pedestrian mews and piazzas, and will create 2,995 new residential units and 150 affordable housing units," the press release said about the master plan.
In 2024, shoppers can expect to visit the Brightwater Farm Boy for a wide array of fresh foods.
If you've never been to a Farm Boy, some people on Reddit were sharing their favourite products, which include the toum, kale and hummus dips, the massive bags of popcorn, salad dressings, fruits and so much more. Hopefully, this short but sweet list helps you find new and delicious products.
