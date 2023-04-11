Farm Boy Has A Bunch Of New Items At Their Grocery Stores & These 7 Are Perfect For The Summer
Get your charcuterie boards out! 🧺
Farm Boy added a whole bunch of new products to their grocery stores and they are perfect for the warm weather.
The Ontario grocery store chain has become quite popular in the province as they compete to be the Trader Joe's of Canada.
These new Farm Boy items are already on the shelves and will be around for a while, so get your 2023 charcuterie boards ready.
Check out the list below for some of the newest items at Farm Boy that can really jazz up your summer picnics.
Cold Brew Herbal Tea
Cold Brew Herbal Tea at Farm Boy.
Now that Ontario has basically skipped spring and fast-forwarded to summer, it's time to get creative with your drinks. Farm Boy is already ahead of us all and they introduced a new Cold Brew Herbal Tea that comes in three flavours.
Flavours include cranberry hibiscus steeped with lemongrass and blueberry basil steeped with lemon balm.
The drinks are organic, caffeine-free and free of preservatives and artificial ingredients.
Price: $2.99
Frozen Veggies
Frozen Vegetables at Farm Boy.
If you're the type of person that enjoys convenience (and smoothies) then these products are definitely for you.
Farm Boy introduced a whole bunch of frozen veggies that are individually frozen.
Some introduced items include diced avocados, cauliflower rice, chopped kale and spinach.
Price: $3.99 during the special offer; customers saved $1 each.
Vanilla Bean Loaf
Vanilla Bean Loaf at Farm Boy.
If you enjoyed Farm Boy's Easter Loaf during the long weekend then this might be the next thing to try.
"Our decadent new Vanilla Bean Loaf Cake is a sweet addition to our loaf cake lineup! Tender, moist vanilla cake is made with real Madagascar vanilla bean and glazed with vanilla bean icing," Farm Boy stated in an email.
The loaf is baked from scratch in their bake shop and vanilla-flavoured goods sound perfect for the summer heat.
Price: $6.99
Spicy Toum
Spicy Toum dip at Farm Boy.
If you enjoy Farm Boy's toum dip, then you better run, not walk, to the Farm Boy closest to you because this Lebanese dip looks delicious.
Farm Boy's "garlic sauce is made fresh by us using just five simple ingredients," they told Narcity.
It can be used for chicken, shawarma, wraps, pasta sauces and even just as a dip.
Price: $4.99
BBQ Fattoush Chips
BBQ Fattoush Chips at Farm Boy.
Made with 100% coconut oil, these fattoush chips now come in a new flavour: BBQ.
Just imagine dipping these into the spicy toum dip — Chefs kiss.
The fattoush chips also come in other flavours, including sea salt, herb and garlic, and salt and vinegar.
Fattoush chips are basically pita chips and can be used as salad toppers, a snack or be a part of main dishes.
Price: $3.99 on special offer, saving customers $1 a package.
Phyllo Bites
Phyllo Bites at Farm Boy.
Have you had Farm Boy's Spanakopita rolls from the fridge section? Well, these are basically the same thing, just a frozen version, so you can enjoy them whenever you'd like.
The Phyllo Bites come in multiple options: beef, ricotta and feta, apple and cinnamon, and spinach and ricotta.
The bites take 25 to 30 minutes to prepare in the oven and can be great options for an appetizer or snack.
Price: $7.99
Roasted Pistachios
Roasted Pistachios at Farm Boy.
Are you looking to upgrade your charcuterie board this summer? Then maybe adding fancy nuts can give you the change you were looking for.
Farm Boy has now introduced roasted pistachios to its grocery stores, which look crispy and scrumptious.
The nuts come in multiple flavours, including salted, and maple and brown sugar.
Price: $9.99