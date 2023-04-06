6 Farm Boy Easter Products To Spice Up Your Long Weekend & One Has TikTokers Drooling (PHOTOS)
Better late than never 🤷.
Are you running late to your Easter dinner and forgot to grab something because you were too busy catching up on sleep?
Farm Boy has a whole bunch of products dedicated to the long weekend that'll really make for a special dinner, but most importantly there's a TikTok viral Easter loaf that looks delicious, and it's here for a limited time.
So, if you're in a hurry and don't know what to grab on your way to dinner, then maybe this list can help you decide.
Triple Chocolate Easter Loaf
You've probably seen this all over TikTok because, apparently, it's delicious. What's a dinner party in 2023 without some of Farm Boy's Triple Chocolate Easter Loaf?
The loaf, which is made in-house, is available for a limited time only. So if you were hoping to give it a try, run don't walk to your nearest Farm Boy.
Price: $6.99
Hollow Milk Chocolate Eggs
Hollow Milk Chocolate Eggs
Easter isn't fun unless there's a whole bunch of chocolate eggs.
At Farm Boy, they have seasonal Hollow Milk Chocolate Eggs, and they look similar to a Kinder Surprise.
The product is gluten-free and comes in colourful packaging.
Also, if you don't want to buy these massive eggs, Farm Boy has various other smaller options to choose from — perfect for an Easter hunt.
Price: $12.99
Easter Bunny
Gigantic Easter Bunny
Hear ye, hear ye, want to be the star of the party and have the kids think of you as the coolest adult? Then, get each of them this massive chocolate Easter bunny.
This 400-gram bunny is gluten and nut-free, making it friendly for most sensitivities.
But, if you're lucky, you might spot a 2-kilogram bunny at your local Farm Boy that can top the 400g one!
Price: vary by size.
Easter Basket Arrangement
Easter Flower Arrangements
Are you in the era of decorating tables to make them look TikTok-friendly? Don't head over to your nearest Dollarama. Instead, check out Farm Boy for some Easter-themed flower arrangements.
Each arrangement comes with a range of spring-coloured flowers and a decorative pink rabbit within a plant pot — perfect for any table. Once Easter dinner is over, take the pink rabbit out, and you'll have funky flowers to brighten up your home.
Price: $19.99
Turkey
Farm Boy Turkey
Are you looking for a bird to fill the table? Well, Farm Boy has got you covered.
The turkey is delivered to them daily from Hayter's Farm in Dashwood, Ontario, and the bird is free-run, raised without antibiotics and never frozen.
Price: $3.49/ Ib
Fresh Cranberry Sauce & Turkey Gravy
Turkey Gravy and Cranberry Sauce.
The cranberry sauce is "made fresh with the same amount of love and care that we would use for our own families. We simmer whole cranberries with fresh ginger and spice it with just the right amount of cinnamon," they told Narcity in an email.
Meanwhile, their "famous golden-brown turkey gravy is made from scratch with stock made from freshly roasted turkey bones, simmered with fresh vegetables and classic seasoning."
Price: Cranberry sauce $4.99; Turkey Gravy: $6.99