6 Things I Buy At Dollarama Every Time A Holiday Rolls Around To Avoid Breaking The Bank
I'm out here trying to save money 💸.
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
Look, I don't know you. But, if you pay rent in Toronto and don't have to buy all your holiday items from Dollarama, we don't go to the same bars.
With the cost of living being what it is in this province, I honestly don't know what I'd do if I didn't have a Dollarama near me.
I hit up the old green and yellow anytime a holiday crops up on my gong show of a Google Calendar to score some deals and the biggest chocolate Easter Bunny I can find.
So, if you want to be like me, and you shouldn't in every case except for this one, go out and grab this list of items yourself and let the savings wash over you.
Treats
Chocolate Easter bunnies in Dollarama
The act of buying excessive amounts of holiday treats from Dollarama deserves to be at the top of this list.
Why? Because you get to get a little something for the kiddies and a little something for yourself. Just because I'm turning 29 this year doesn't mean I don't want a giant chocolate bunny. I do. I want multiple.
But when I stroll up to family dinner with candies for the nieces and nephews, no one has to know that most of the budget went towards my own cravings — I'm just a thoughtful uncle.
Win-win.
Wrapping paper and gifts
Easter Bunny gift bags
As a kid, I loved the Easter Bunny. But, these days, my heart belongs to low-maintenance gift bags — which Dollarama has in spades.
I make a point to pick up a bunch of wrapping paper and gift bag options from the dollar store giant anytime a holiday rolls around.
Why? Because my phone number has a 416 area code, and I'm not from old money. So, I'm out here trying to save money.
Cards
Easter cards
This one's tricky because I don't think a card from Dollarama is going to cut it for every occasion.
I mean, I wouldn't rely one to find the words to honour a friend's engagement or a sibling's birthday.
However, you can bet your buns I'm allowing these bad boys to take the poetry reigns on Easter, Christmas, and Valentine's Day.
Toys
Bunny Hoppers
I became an uncle a few years back, a role I've mostly been using as an excuse to buy an egregious amount of toys anytime a holiday rolls around.
Luckily, Dollarama never wastes an opportunity to capitalize on this one, so I was able to pick up a boatload of Easter-related playthings this week.
I'm now ready to roll up with a small army's worth of eggs to colour and gadgets to spring, and I didn't even come close to breaking the bank.
Decorations at Dollarama
Decorations at Dollarama.
I'm not an overtly festive person. However, my partner is. She strives to ring in every holiday surrounded by mood-setting decorations.
What that means for me is dragging myself to the nearest Dollarama every couple of months to buy anything that she deems "cute" or "fun."
Thankfully, dollar store always offers a mind-boggling variety of deco for cheap, which makes this bi-monthly process a breeze for anyone trying to save.
Accessories
Bunny ears
Do I want to wear a bunny hat for Easter? Not really. But I'm at an age now where I spend most family gatherings watching the future generation grow up in front of my eyes.
I feel obligated to give them the same quality of childhood that I got growing up, which means putting away my jaded preconceptions of the world and learning how to be a kid again.
I love my nieces and nephews so much I'd suit up in a giant rabbit costume for them. But since those things are nightmare fuel, I'll stick to face paint and bunny ears.
I hope this list provides you with a way to keep your wallet fat through the holidays, but I'll settle for making you chuckle.
