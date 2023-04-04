easter 2023

Here's Everything That's Open & Closed In Ontario On Easter Monday

It's a good day for shopping! 🛍

Toronto Staff Writer
Easter Monday isn't a statutory holiday in Ontario but you still may have it off and here's what will be open.

After a relaxing Easter weekend with Good Friday off you may be stuffed from your Easter Sunday dinner and ready to chill at home or eager to head out to the shops and take advantage of the discounted chocolate.

Luckily, most malls will be open and you won't find too many closures to impend any shopping you might want to get up to, although not everyone will have the day off to shop.

Federal employees will have the day off but other employers aren't required to give staff the day off so you may not be as lucky

Whether you have the day off or not, here's what will be open and closed in Ontario on Monday April 10.

Grocery Stores

Loblaws: Some stores will be open.

Sobeys: Regular Hours

Longos: Regular hours

Metro: Regular Hours

Rabba: Regular Hours

Food Basics: Regular Hours

Farm Boy: Regular Hours

Liquor

LCBO: Regular hours

The Beer Store: Regular hours

Malls

CF Eaton Centre: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Yorkdale Mall: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

CF Sherway Gardens: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

CF Fairview Mall: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Scarborough Town Centre: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Bayview Village: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Square One Shopping Centre: 10 a.am. to 9 p.m.

Vaughan Mills: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Pacific Mall: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Toronto Premium Outlets: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Oshawa Centre: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Markville Shopping Centre: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Rideau Centre: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Bramalea City Centre: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

St. Laurent Centre: 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Outlet Collection At Niagara: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Government Services

Canada Post: Closed

Banks: Most banks will be open.

Metrolinx: Regular schedule

TTC: Regular service


Things to do

Cineplex theatres: Regular hours

ROM: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

AGO: 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Toronto Zoo: 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. (last admission at 5 p.m.)

Brooke Houghton
Toronto Staff Writer
Brooke Houghton is a Staff Writer for Narcity Canada's Ontario Desk focused on celebrity news and is based in Toronto, Ontario.
