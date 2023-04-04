Here's Everything That's Open & Closed In Ontario On Easter Monday
It's a good day for shopping! 🛍
Easter Monday isn't a statutory holiday in Ontario but you still may have it off and here's what will be open.
After a relaxing Easter weekend with Good Friday off you may be stuffed from your Easter Sunday dinner and ready to chill at home or eager to head out to the shops and take advantage of the discounted chocolate.
Luckily, most malls will be open and you won't find too many closures to impend any shopping you might want to get up to, although not everyone will have the day off to shop.
Federal employees will have the day off but other employers aren't required to give staff the day off so you may not be as lucky
Whether you have the day off or not, here's what will be open and closed in Ontario on Monday April 10.
Grocery Stores
Loblaws: Some stores will be open.
Sobeys: Regular Hours
Longos: Regular hours
Metro: Regular Hours
Rabba: Regular Hours
Food Basics: Regular Hours
Farm Boy: Regular Hours
Liquor
LCBO: Regular hours
The Beer Store: Regular hours
Malls
CF Eaton Centre: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Yorkdale Mall: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
CF Sherway Gardens: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
CF Fairview Mall: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Scarborough Town Centre: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Bayview Village: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Square One Shopping Centre: 10 a.am. to 9 p.m.
Vaughan Mills: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Pacific Mall: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Yorkdale: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Toronto Premium Outlets: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Oshawa Centre: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Markville Shopping Centre: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Rideau Centre: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Bramalea City Centre: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
St. Laurent Centre: 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Outlet Collection At Niagara: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Government Services
Canada Post: Closed
Banks: Most banks will be open.
Metrolinx: Regular schedule
TTC: Regular service
Things to do
Cineplex theatres: Regular hours
ROM: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
AGO: 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Toronto Zoo: 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. (last admission at 5 p.m.)