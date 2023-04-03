easter 2023

Here's Everything That's Open & Closed In Ontario On Good Friday & Easter Sunday

Produce at a grocery store. Right: Inside a liquor store.

Easter weekend is around the corner, so you'll want to bunny-hop down your to-do list and get all your errands done beforehand.

Good Friday is a statutory holiday in Ontario, and if you leave your grocery and liquor shopping to the last minute, you may run into closed stores and an empty dinner table for any guests you may be hosting.

Whether you celebrate Easter or not, the holiday does fall on Sunday, April 9, and most malls, grocery stores and government services will be shut down.

Since Good Friday is a stat holiday, many people can look forward to a long weekend and potentially even a four-day weekend with Easter Monday, although not everyone in Ontario is guaranteed the Monday off.

So before you take some time to relax or celebrate, you may want to stock up because not everything will be open for business.

To help you plan ahead, here is everything that will be open and closed in Ontario on Good Friday and Easter Sunday.

Grocery Stores 

Loblaws:

Friday: Most stores will be closed, but the Bloor Street Independent City Market will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday: Most stores will be closed, but the Bloor Street Independent City Market will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Sobeys:

Friday: Most stores will be closed the following exceptions:

  • Fenelon Falls — 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Niagara Falls — 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Dunnville — 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Fort Erie — 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Sutton — 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Gravenhurst — 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Bradford — 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Alcona Beach — 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • High Park — 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • St. Clair Beach — 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Grand Bend — 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Kincardine — 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Amherstburg — 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday: Most stores will be closed the following exceptions:

  • Dunnville — 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • High Park — 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Longos:

Friday: Most stores will be closed with the exception of 14 location:

  • York Mills
  • MLS
  • Imperial
  • Weston
  • Rutherford
  • Maple
  • Bayview,
  • Boxgrove
  • Aurora
  • Bathurst
  • Richmond Hill
  • Greenlane
  • Bolton
  • Liberty Village

Sunday: All stores will be closed

Metro:

Friday: All stores will be closed

Sunday: All stores will be closed

Rabba:

Friday: Regular hours

Sunday: Regular hours

Food Basics:

Friday: Most stores will be closed with the following exceptions:

  • 2090 Lauzon Rd., Windsor — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • 9226 Hwy #93 & Hugel Ave., Midland — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • 125 Hope St. S., Port Hope — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • 6770McLeod Rd. S. Niagara Falls — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • 9600 Islington Ave., Woodbridge — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • 1070-A Major MacKenzie Dr. E., Richmond Hill — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • 1655 Manning Rd., Tecumseh — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • 13231 Yonge St., Richmond Hill — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • 3770 Montrose Rd., Niagara Falls — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • 363 Kent Street West, Lindsay — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday: All stores will be closed

Farm Boy:

Friday: Most stores will be closed with the following exceptions:

  • 2441 Lakeshore Road West, Oakville – 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • 777 Bay St, Toronto –9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • 207 Queens Quay West, Toronto –9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • 18075 Yonge St., Newmarket –9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • 81 St. Clair Ave E, Toronto –9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • 100 Queens Quay, 2nd Floor, Toronto –9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • 12266 Yonge St, Richmond Hill –9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

    Sunday: All stores will be closed

    Liquor

    LCBO:

    Friday: Closed.

    Sunday: Closed.

    The Beer Store:

    Friday: Closed.

    Sunday: Closed.

    Malls

    CF Eaton Centre:

    Friday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

    Sunday: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

    Monday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

    Yorkdale Mall:

    Friday: Closed

    Sunday: Closed

    CF Sherway Gardens:

    Friday: Closed

    Sunday: Closed

    CF Fairview Mall:

    Friday: Closed

    Sunday: Closed

    Scarborough Town Centre:

    Friday: Closed

    Sunday: Closed

    Bayview Village:

    Friday: Closed

    Sunday: Closed

    Square One Shopping Centre:

    Friday: Closed

    Sunday: Closed

    Vaughan Mills:

    Friday: Closed

    Sunday: Closed

    Pacific Mall:

    Friday: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

    Sunday: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

    Yorkdale:

    Friday: Closed

    Sunday: Closed

    Toronto Premium Outlets:

    Friday: 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

    Sunday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

    Oshawa Centre:

    Friday: Closed

    Sunday: Closed

    Markville Shopping Centre:

    Friday: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

    Sunday: Closed

    Rideau Centre:

    Friday: Closed

    Sunday: Closed

    Bramalea City Centre:

    Friday: Closed

    Sunday: Closed

    St. Laurent Centre:

    Friday: Closed

    Sunday: Closed

    Outlet Collection At Niagara:

    Friday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

    Sunday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

    Government Services

    Canada Post:

    Friday Closed.

    Sunday: Closed.

    Banks:

    Friday: Closed.

    Sunday: Most banks will be closed

    GO Transit:

    Friday: Sunday Schedule

    Sunday: Regular schedule

    TTC:

    Friday: Holiday service

    Sunday: Regular service

    Things to do 

    Cineplex theatres:

    Friday: Regular hours

    Sunday: Regular hours

    ROM:

    Friday: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

    Sunday: 10 a.m. to 5 :30 p.m.

    AGO:

    Friday: 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

    Sunday: 10:30 to 5:30 p.m.

    Toronto Zoo:

    Friday: 9:30 to 6 p.m. (last admission at 5 p.m.)

    Sunday: 9:30 to 6 p.m. (last admission at 5 p.m.)

