Here's Everything That's Open & Closed In Ontario On Good Friday & Easter Sunday
Good Friday is a statutory holiday in Ontario, and if you leave your grocery and liquor shopping to the last minute, you may run into closed stores and an empty dinner table for any guests you may be hosting.
Whether you celebrate Easter or not, the holiday does fall on Sunday, April 9, and most malls, grocery stores and government services will be shut down.
Since Good Friday is a stat holiday, many people can look forward to a long weekend and potentially even a four-day weekend with Easter Monday, although not everyone in Ontario is guaranteed the Monday off.
So before you take some time to relax or celebrate, you may want to stock up because not everything will be open for business.
To help you plan ahead, here is everything that will be open and closed in Ontario on Good Friday and Easter Sunday.
Grocery Stores
Loblaws:
Friday: Most stores will be closed, but the Bloor Street Independent City Market will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Sunday: Most stores will be closed, but the Bloor Street Independent City Market will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Sobeys:
Friday: Most stores will be closed the following exceptions:
- Fenelon Falls — 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Niagara Falls — 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Dunnville — 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Fort Erie — 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Sutton — 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Gravenhurst — 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Bradford — 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Alcona Beach — 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- High Park — 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- St. Clair Beach — 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Grand Bend — 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Kincardine — 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Amherstburg — 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Sunday: Most stores will be closed the following exceptions:
- Dunnville — 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- High Park — 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Longos:
Friday: Most stores will be closed with the exception of 14 location:
- York Mills
- MLS
- Imperial
- Weston
- Rutherford
- Maple
- Bayview,
- Boxgrove
- Aurora
- Bathurst
- Richmond Hill
- Greenlane
- Bolton
- Liberty Village
Sunday: All stores will be closed
Metro:
Friday: All stores will be closed
Sunday: All stores will be closed
Rabba:
Friday: Regular hours
Sunday: Regular hours
Food Basics:
Friday: Most stores will be closed with the following exceptions:
- 2090 Lauzon Rd., Windsor — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- 9226 Hwy #93 & Hugel Ave., Midland — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- 125 Hope St. S., Port Hope — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- 6770McLeod Rd. S. Niagara Falls — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- 9600 Islington Ave., Woodbridge — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- 1070-A Major MacKenzie Dr. E., Richmond Hill — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- 1655 Manning Rd., Tecumseh — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- 13231 Yonge St., Richmond Hill — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- 3770 Montrose Rd., Niagara Falls — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- 363 Kent Street West, Lindsay — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sunday: All stores will be closed
Farm Boy:
Friday: Most stores will be closed with the following exceptions:
- 2441 Lakeshore Road West, Oakville – 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- 777 Bay St, Toronto –9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- 207 Queens Quay West, Toronto –9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- 18075 Yonge St., Newmarket –9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- 81 St. Clair Ave E, Toronto –9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- 100 Queens Quay, 2nd Floor, Toronto –9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- 12266 Yonge St, Richmond Hill –9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Sunday: All stores will be closed
Liquor
LCBO:
Friday: Closed.
Sunday: Closed.
The Beer Store:
Friday: Closed.
Sunday: Closed.
Malls
CF Eaton Centre:
Friday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Sunday: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Monday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Yorkdale Mall:
Friday: Closed
Sunday: Closed
CF Sherway Gardens:
Friday: Closed
Sunday: Closed
CF Fairview Mall:
Friday: Closed
Sunday: Closed
Scarborough Town Centre:
Friday: Closed
Sunday: Closed
Bayview Village:
Friday: Closed
Sunday: Closed
Square One Shopping Centre:
Friday: Closed
Sunday: Closed
Vaughan Mills:
Friday: Closed
Sunday: Closed
Pacific Mall:
Friday: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Sunday: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Toronto Premium Outlets:
Friday: 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Sunday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Oshawa Centre:
Friday: Closed
Sunday: Closed
Markville Shopping Centre:
Friday: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Sunday: Closed
Rideau Centre:
Friday: Closed
Sunday: Closed
Bramalea City Centre:
Friday: Closed
Sunday: Closed
St. Laurent Centre:
Friday: Closed
Sunday: Closed
Outlet Collection At Niagara:
Friday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Sunday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Government Services
Canada Post:
Friday Closed.
Sunday: Closed.
Banks:
Friday: Closed.
Sunday: Most banks will be closed
GO Transit:
Friday: Sunday Schedule
Sunday: Regular schedule
TTC:
Friday: Holiday service
Sunday: Regular service
Things to do
Cineplex theatres:
Friday: Regular hours
Sunday: Regular hours
ROM:
Friday: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Sunday: 10 a.m. to 5 :30 p.m.
AGO:
Friday: 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Sunday: 10:30 to 5:30 p.m.
Toronto Zoo:
Friday: 9:30 to 6 p.m. (last admission at 5 p.m.)
Sunday: 9:30 to 6 p.m. (last admission at 5 p.m.)