Here's What's Open & Closed In Ontario This Good Friday & Easter Monday

Easter weekend is just a few days away, and if your holiday shopping has snuck up on you, or you haven't made plans on how to spend the weekend yet, here's what will be open and closed this Good Friday and Easter Monday.

Grocery  Stores

Loblaws:

Friday: Many stores will be closed.

Monday: Regular hours.

Metro:

Friday: All stores will be closed with the expectation of their 3090 Bathurst St. location, which will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday: Regular hours.

Farm Boy:

Friday: Most store locations will be closed with the exception of the following locations, which will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Bronte, Oakville, College & Bay, Toronto, Harbourfront, Toronto, Newmarket, Yonge & Silvermaple, Richmond Hill.

Monday: Regular hours.

Rabba:

Friday: Regular hours.

Monday: Regular hours.

Liquor

LCBO:

Friday: Closed.

Monday: Select LCBO stores will be operating under reduced hours.

Beer Store:

Friday: Closed.

Monday: Regular hours.

Malls

CF Eaton Centre:

Friday: 11a.m. to 6 p.m.

Monday: Regular hours.

Yorkdale Mall:

Friday: Closed.

Monday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

CF Sherway Gardens:

Friday: Closed.

Monday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

CF Fairview Mall:

Friday: Closed.

Monday: 10 a.m to 9 p.m.

Scarborough Town Centre:

Friday: Closed.

Monday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Bayview Village:

Friday: Closed.

Monday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Square One Shopping Centre:

Friday: Closed.

Monday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Vaughan Mills:

Friday: Closed.

Monday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Pacific Mall:

Friday: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Monday: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Toronto Premium Outlets:

Friday: 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Monday: 11a.m. to 8 p.m.

Oshawa Centre:

Friday: Closed.

Monday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Outlet Collection At Niagara:

Friday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Monday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Government  Services

Canada Post:

Friday: Closed.

Monday: Closed.

Banks:

RBC:

Friday: Closed.

Monday: Open.

TD Bank:

Friday: Closed.

Monday: Open.

Toronto Public Service:

Friday: Statuary holiday for Toronto public service members – however, some services will still be provided.

Monday: Statuary holiday for Toronto public service members – however, some services will still be provided.

TTC:

Friday: Holiday service with TTC opening at 8 a.m. running every 4 to 5 minutes.

Monday: Regular service.

Things to do

Cineplex theatres:

Friday: Open regular hours.

Monday: Open regular hours.

ROM:

Friday: Open

Monday: Closed

AGO:

Friday: 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Monday: 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Toronto Zoo:

Friday: 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Monday: 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

