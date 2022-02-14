Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
family day 2022

Here's What's Open & Closed This Family Day In Ontario

Here's whats open if you've had enough family time.

Toronto Staff Writer
Here's What's Open & Closed This Family Day In Ontario
Colin Temple | Dreamstime, Niloo138 | Dreamstime

Family day is coming up fast, which means a good portion of Ontario will have a day off to sit back and relax.

So, whether you plan to enjoy the day solo or with friends and family, here's everything that is going to be open and closed on February 21, 2022.

Grocery Stores

Loblaws: Most store locations will be closed.

No Frills: Most store locations will be closed.

Farm Boy: Most store locations will be closed with the exception of the Newmarket, Yonge and Silver Maple, College and Bay, Harbourfront and Bronte locations, which will all be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Rideau location will also be open with slightly different hours of 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Metro: Most store locations will be closed with the exception of the Collingwood, Orillia and, Brampton (Peel Centre Dr.) store locations. These select stores will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Rabba: Open regular hours.

Liquor

LCBO: Closed.

Beer Store: Closed.

Malls

CF Eaton Centre: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Yorkdale Mall: Closed.

CF Sherway Gardens: Closed.

CF Fairview Mall: Closed

Scarborough Town Centre: Closed.

Bayview Village: Closed

Square One Shopping Centre: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Vaughan Mills: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Pacific Mall: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Toronto Premium Outlets: 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Oshawa Centre: Closed.

Outlet Collection At Niagara: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Government services

Canada Post: Regular delivery and collection.

Banks: Closed.

Toronto Public Service: Services will remain open.

TTC: Routes will follow their Sunday schedule –however, they will open at 6 a.m.

Things to do 

Cineplex theatres: Open regular hours.

ROM: Open.

AGO: Openfrom10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Toronto Zoo: Open from 9:30 a.m to 4 p.m.

From Your Site Articles
Top 10 Reading Today
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.