Here's What's Open & Closed This Family Day In Ontario
Here's whats open if you've had enough family time.
Family day is coming up fast, which means a good portion of Ontario will have a day off to sit back and relax.
So, whether you plan to enjoy the day solo or with friends and family, here's everything that is going to be open and closed on February 21, 2022.
Grocery Stores
Loblaws: Most store locations will be closed.
No Frills: Most store locations will be closed.
Farm Boy: Most store locations will be closed with the exception of the Newmarket, Yonge and Silver Maple, College and Bay, Harbourfront and Bronte locations, which will all be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Rideau location will also be open with slightly different hours of 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Metro: Most store locations will be closed with the exception of the Collingwood, Orillia and, Brampton (Peel Centre Dr.) store locations. These select stores will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Rabba: Open regular hours.
Liquor
LCBO: Closed.
Beer Store: Closed.
Malls
CF Eaton Centre: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Yorkdale Mall: Closed.
CF Sherway Gardens: Closed.
CF Fairview Mall: Closed
Scarborough Town Centre: Closed.
Bayview Village: Closed
Square One Shopping Centre: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Vaughan Mills: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Pacific Mall: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Toronto Premium Outlets: 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Oshawa Centre: Closed.
Outlet Collection At Niagara: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Government services
Canada Post: Regular delivery and collection.
Banks: Closed.
Toronto Public Service: Services will remain open.
TTC: Routes will follow their Sunday schedule –however, they will open at 6 a.m.
Things to do
Cineplex theatres: Open regular hours.
ROM: Open.
AGO: Openfrom10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Toronto Zoo: Open from 9:30 a.m to 4 p.m.