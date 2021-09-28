Trending Tags

Here's A Rundown Of What's Open & Closed For The September 30 Holiday In BC

National Truth and Reconciliation Day is September 30.

Lukas Kloeppel | Pexels, BC Transit | Facebook

September 30 is the first-ever National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in Canada, a "public commemoration of the tragic and painful history and ongoing impacts of residential schools is a vital component of the reconciliation process," according to the Government of Canada.

Although it is recognized as a federal statutory holiday, who has it off of work depends on the province you're in. Government offices and most public schools in B.C. will be closed, while essential services remain open.

Here's what is open and closed in B.C. on Thursday.

Grocery Stores

Superstore: Regular hours.

Whole Foods: Regular hours.

Save-On-Foods: Regular hours.

Safeway: Regular hours.

BC Liquor Stores

Most are operating during regular hours, with some reduced hours. Check your local store hours on the BC Liquor Store website.

Government services

Banks: Federally regulated banks will be closed.

Canada Post: Postal offices will be closed and with not collect or deliver post.

City of Vancouver Services: Closed.

Transit

Transit is running on regular schedules. In recognition of the day, the District of Kitimat and BC Transit will be offering free service in the Kitimat Transit System.

Malls

Metropolis at Metrotown: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

CF Pacific Centre: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Coquitlam Centre: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Highstreet Shopping Centre: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Guildford Town Centre: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Tsawwassen Mills: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Capilano Mall: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

