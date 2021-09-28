Trending Tags

Here's Everything That Is Open & Closed For The September 30 Holiday In Ontario

September 30 is the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

Here's Everything That Is Open & Closed For The September 30 Holiday In Ontario
Ingalin | Dreamstime, Colin Temple | Dreamstime

This Thursday, September 30, is the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in Canada, a new federal holiday.

The holiday honours "the lost children and Survivors of residential schools, their families and communities," according to the Government of Canada.

Here's everything that will be open and closed on September 30 in Ontario.

Grocery Stores

Loblaws: Regular hours

No Frills: Regular hours

Farm Boy: Regular hours

Rabba: Regular hours

Liquor

LCBO: Stores will open at 12 p.m. and close at regular hours.

Beer Store: Regular hours

Malls

CF Eaton Centre: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Yorkdale Mall: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

CF Sherway Gardens: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

CF Fairview Mall: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Scarborough Town Centre: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Bayview Village: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Square One Shopping Centre: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Vaughan Mills: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Pacific Mall: 11 a.m. to 8p.m.

Toronto Premium Outlets: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Government services

Banks: Federally regulated banks will be closed.

Canada Post: Postal offices will be closed and with not collect or deliver post.

City of Toronto Services: Will maintain regular hours.

Things to do

AGO: Regular hours

ROM: Regular hours

Cineplex Theatres: Regular hours

