All The Family Day 2022 Sales You Can Shop This Long Weekend

Save on an Adidas Ultraboosts, Coach bags, Best Buy air fryers and more!

Commerce Writer
@samsonitecanada | Instagram, @aerie | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, selected by the Commerce team. Stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

It's always nice to have a day off, especially when it's tacked at the end of a busy weekend.

Family Day is this Monday, February 21 and it gives many Canadians (those in provinces that recognize the holiday) some extra time to relax, spend time with loved ones, and, of course, shop!

Some of the brands that are offering deals this long weekend include Columbia,Linen Chest and Canadian Tire. Looking for even more great deals? Check out these 21 happening this weekend, either in-store or online.

Reebok

This weekend, you can get 30% off everything sitewide when you use the code FAM at checkout. You can also sign up for free to be a member for an extra 10% off.

Reebok
Columbia Sportswear

Columbia's winter sale just started and you can save up to 50% on winter jackets and a bunch of other clothes. No promo code is needed.

Columbia Sportswear
Adidas Outlet

Now until February 20, you can save 40% off outlet styles using the code EXTRA40. Even the mega-popular Ultraboosts are included in the deal.

Adidas
Coach Outlet

You can save an extra 15% on select sale bags and accessories this weekend at Coach Outlet. Free standard shipping is available on orders over $50.

Coach Outlet
Old Navy

You can currently get up to 60% off everything sitewide including sale items with styles from as low as $10. Free shipping is included on all orders over $50.

Old Navy
Linen Chest

Linen Chest' 75% off winter sale is only on until Sunday, February 20 and includes thousands of home goods like bedding and kitchen appliances. Free shipping is available on orders over $39.

Linen Chest
Canadian Tire

If you're missing something around your house then you should definitely check out the deals at Canadian Tire. Right now, you can save up to 70% on things like tools, furniture and kitchen appliances.

Canadian Tire
The Source

Right now, the Source has a ton of featured deals on everything from TVs to Fitbits. Standard shipping is free when you spend $50 or more.

The Source
Urban Outfitters

You can get an extra 30% off sale items for a limited time only. The sale includes both clothing items and home goods like mini skincare fridges and record players.

Urban Outfitters
Athleta

Athleta is offering shoppers up to 50% off new sale styles now until February 20. On February 21 only, you can even get an extra 20% off.

Athleta
Buffalo David Bitton

If you're on the hunt for some new jeans, you can get 30% off plus free shipping when you use the promo code VIPFREE. If you wait untilFebruary 22, though, you'll be able to get 70% off everything sitewide but only until February 28.

Buffalo Jeans
Samsonite

Samsonite is having a 15% off sale until March 1, just in time for your next vacation. You won't need a promo code and shipping is free over $150.

Samsonite
Dynamite Clothing

Fashion lovers, rejoice! Right now sale items are 30% off online and at certain outlets only. Free shipping is included on all orders over $50.

Dynamite Clothing
Emma Sleep

You can save up to $1,500 on Family day bundles now until February 28. This includes a mattress, upholstered bed frame, pillows and an optional mattress cover. We also have an exclusive discount code for an additional 10% off: EMMAFAMILY.

Emma Sleep
The Body Shop

Now until February 22, you can indulge in some self-care with 20% off all purchases of $50 or more. Free shipping is included on all orders over $35.

The Body Shop
1-800-Flowers.ca

If you forgot to get that special someone flowers on Valentine's Day, you can still make it up to them. Now until end of day February 21, you can save up to $25 with bouquets as cheap as $19.99.

1-800-flowers
Lenovo

Lenovo's Family Day sale includes up to 60% off select door-busters like laptops and tablets. Shipping is also free on all orders, no matter how much you spend.

Lenovo
Best Buy Canada

Best Buy has some really great deals on air fryers right now if you want to shake things up in the kitchen. For example, this Insignia Air Fryer is $150 off and now only $79.99.

Best Buy Canada
Aerie

There's no shortage of great deals at Aerie and American Eagle from now until Tuesday, February 22. From up to 60% off everything to BOGO bikini deals, you can save a ton on clothes.

Aerie
Quay Australia

It's never too early to start shopping for a new pair of sunnies and you can get 30% off all sale sunglasses from Quay Australia. You can also get a bunch of them in prescription or blue light models.

Quay Australia
PrettyLittleThing

You can get 50% off everything sitewide this weekend with the promo code WOW50. Sales tax and duties are all included in the prices shown

PrettyLittleThing
