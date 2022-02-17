6 Things To Do For Family Day Weekend In Toronto That Will Cure The Winter Blues
Who's ready for the long weekend?
Even though a lot of places will be closed during Family Day weekend in Toronto, you can still have a blast with family and friends at select venues across the city.
From going for a skate to watching knights joust it out in a roaring arena, Toronto is just teeming with spots where everyone of all ages can have a good time during the long weekend.
Here are eight things to do with your loved ones this Family Day weekend in Toronto that you won't want to miss.
Eat a dragtastic brunch
Price: Various prices depending on table size
Address: 499 Church St., Toronto, ON
When: February 20 with seatings at 11 a.m and ongoing every Sunday
Why You Should Go: Have a dragalicious time at the Glad Day Bookshop, where diners of all ages will be served some all-you-can-eat brunch goodies, and watch performances by drag queen Erin Brockobić and special guests as they serve up a show you won't want to forget.
Visit the fish at Ripley's Aquarium
Price: $12.50 to $43 for one-time tickets
Address: 288 Bremner Boulevard, Toronto, ON
When: All year-round from 10 a.m to 8 p.m, unless otherwise stated online
Why You Should Go: Come visit Toronto's fishy friends at the aquarium this weekend. Ripley's is open 365 days a year and can be a sea-riously great time for people of all ages.
Have a laugh at a comedy show
Price: Various
Address: 945 Bloor St. W., Toronto, ON or 2800 Danforth Ave., Toronto, ON
When: Various evening showings
Why You Should Go: Unwind with some comedy shows brought to you by a variety of Toronto and Canadian comedians. From dating fails to dirty jokes, the city's comedy scene is just what you need for a night of laughs, drinks, and a good time.
Watch some knights battle it out at the the Medieval Times
Price: $47.95 to $69.95
Address: 10 Dufferin St., Toronto, ON
When: Various showings on Family Day Weekend and every weekend after
Why You Should Go: Witness knights duel it out on horseback at this iconic Toronto tourist attraction, where people of all ages can root for their favourite knight in action while being served a meal fit for kings. Who's down to kick it back medieval style?
Be bedazzled by a light show at the Toronto Zoo
Price: $24.99 to $29.99 plus tax for non-members, and parking costs an additional $14
Address: 316A Old Finch Ave., Toronto, ON
When: Weekend nights throughout Family Day Weekend, up until March 5
Why You Should Go: Stroll through an immersive light show set in nature at the Toronto Zoo, where people of all ages can experience the wonders of luminescent wildlife along a one-and-a-half-kilometre path.
Skate under Toronto's Gardner Expressway before the spring arrives
Price: $8 to $10 per person, helmets cost an extra $5 for adults, and if you need your hockey skates sharpened it'll be $6
Address: 250 Fort York Blvd., Toronto, ON
When: Weekdays from 5 p.m to 9 p.m, weekends and holidays from 12 p.m to 9 p.m.
Why You Should Go: This long weekend is the last chance that Torontonians get to skate under Toronto's Gardiner Expressway, as the trail is closing up for the season on February 21. Take the fam out for a winter skate at this 220-metre figure-eight loop, and enjoy the cool wintry air before spring hits next month.
In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.
