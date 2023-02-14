Here's Everything That Will Be Open & Closed On Family Day In Ontario
Plan your family fun in advance!
Family Day is almost here, and here's what will be open and closed in Ontario on February 20.
The public holiday will close down banks and some shops, so you may want to double-check before you pop out to the store or mall because not everything will be open.
Although on the bright side, chances are you may have the day off or get a little extra if you do have to work, according to the government of Ontario.
Grocery stores
Loblaws: Most locations will be closed. However, the Bloor Street Independent City Market in Toronto will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Farm Boy: Most Farm Boy locations will be closed with the following exceptions:
Aurora – 10 Goulding Avenue, Aurora - 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Bronte – 2441 Lakeshore Road West, Oakville - 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
College & Bay – 777 Bay Street, Toronto – 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Harbourfront – 207 Queens Quay West, Toronto – 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Rideau – 50 Rideau Street, Ottawa - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
St. Clair – 81 St. Clair, Toronto – 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Sugar Wharf – 100 Queens Quay, Toronto – 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Yonge & Silver Maple – 12266 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill – 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Sobeys: Most locations will be closed with the following exceptions:
Brighton – 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Niagara Falls – 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Dunnville – 7am to 10 p.m.
Fort Erie – 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Collingwood – 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Sutton – 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Gravenhurst – 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Bradford – 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Alcona Beach - 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Orangeville – 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
High Park – 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Chatham – 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
St. Clair Beach – 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Grand Bend – 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Kincardine – 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Amherstburg – 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Metro: Most stores will be closed.
Food Basics: Most stores will be closed with the expectation of the following stores which will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
286 Chatham St. N., Blenheim
565 Langford Blvd., Bradford
3049 Jefferson Drive, Brockville
448, St. Clair St., Chatham
199 Simcoe Ave, Keswick
363 Kent Street West, Lindsay
1220 Castlemore Ave., Markham
9226 Hwy #93 & Hugel Ave., Midland
17725 Yonge St., Newmarket
6770 McLeod Rd. S., Niagara Falls
3770 Montrose Rd., Niagara Falls
530 Kerr St., Oakville
975 West Ridge Blvd., Orillia
125 Hope St. S., Port Hope
1070-A Major MacKenzie Dr. E., Richmond Hill
13231 Yonge St., Richmond Hill
191 Indian Rd. South, Sarnia
275 Brockville St., Smiths Falls
1655 Manning Rd., Tecumseh
300 John Street, Thornhill
2090 Lauzon Rd., Windsor
2750 Tecumseh Rd. W., Windsor
880 Goyeau St., Windsor
9600 Islington Ave., Woodbridge
Pusateri's Fine Foods: The Toronto Eaton Centre location will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Rabba: Open regular hours.
Liqour
LCBO: Most locations will be closed.
Beer Store: Closed
Malls
CF Eaton Centre: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Yorkdale Mall: Closed
CF Sherway Gardens: Closed
CF Fairview Mall: Closed
Scarborough Town Centre: Closed
Bayview Village: Closed
Square One Shopping Centre: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Vaughan Mills: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Pacific Mall: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Yorkdale: Closed
Toronto Premium Outlets: 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Oshawa Centre: Closed
Markville Shopping Centre: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Rideau Centre: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Bramalea City Centre: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
St. Laurent Centre: Closed
Outlet Collection At Niagara: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Government Services
Canada Post: Open
Banks: Closed
Metrolinx: Saturday schedule.
TTC: The TTC will operate on the Sunday Service schedule and will start at 6 a.m
Things to do
Cineplex theatres: Open.
ROM: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
AGO: 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Toronto Zoo: Open.