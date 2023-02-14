family day

Here's Everything That Will Be Open & Closed On Family Day In Ontario

Plan your family fun in advance!

Toronto Staff Writer
Person shopping at grocery store. Right: Toronto Eaton Centre.



Family Day is almost here, and here's what will be open and closed in Ontario on February 20.

The public holiday will close down banks and some shops, so you may want to double-check before you pop out to the store or mall because not everything will be open.

Although on the bright side, chances are you may have the day off or get a little extra if you do have to work, according to the government of Ontario.

Grocery stores

Loblaws: Most locations will be closed. However, the Bloor Street Independent City Market in Toronto will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Farm Boy: Most Farm Boy locations will be closed with the following exceptions:

Aurora – 10 Goulding Avenue, Aurora - 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Bronte – 2441 Lakeshore Road West, Oakville - 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

College & Bay – 777 Bay Street, Toronto – 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Harbourfront – 207 Queens Quay West, Toronto – 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Rideau – 50 Rideau Street, Ottawa - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

St. Clair – 81 St. Clair, Toronto – 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sugar Wharf – 100 Queens Quay, Toronto – 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Yonge & Silver Maple – 12266 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill – 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sobeys: Most locations will be closed with the following exceptions:

Brighton – 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Niagara Falls – 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Dunnville – 7am to 10 p.m.

Fort Erie – 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Collingwood – 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sutton – 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Gravenhurst – 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Bradford – 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Alcona Beach - 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Orangeville – 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

High Park – 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Chatham – 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

St. Clair Beach – 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Grand Bend – 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Kincardine – 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Amherstburg – 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Metro: Most stores will be closed.

Food Basics: Most stores will be closed with the expectation of the following stores which will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

286 Chatham St. N., Blenheim

565 Langford Blvd., Bradford

3049 Jefferson Drive, Brockville

448, St. Clair St., Chatham

199 Simcoe Ave, Keswick

363 Kent Street West, Lindsay

1220 Castlemore Ave., Markham

9226 Hwy #93 & Hugel Ave., Midland

17725 Yonge St., Newmarket

6770 McLeod Rd. S., Niagara Falls

3770 Montrose Rd., Niagara Falls

530 Kerr St., Oakville

975 West Ridge Blvd., Orillia

125 Hope St. S., Port Hope

1070-A Major MacKenzie Dr. E., Richmond Hill

13231 Yonge St., Richmond Hill

191 Indian Rd. South, Sarnia

275 Brockville St., Smiths Falls

1655 Manning Rd., Tecumseh

300 John Street, Thornhill

2090 Lauzon Rd., Windsor

2750 Tecumseh Rd. W., Windsor

880 Goyeau St., Windsor

9600 Islington Ave., Woodbridge

Pusateri's Fine Foods: The Toronto Eaton Centre location will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Rabba: Open regular hours.

Liqour

LCBO: Most locations will be closed.

Beer Store: Closed

Malls

CF Eaton Centre: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Yorkdale Mall: Closed

CF Sherway Gardens: Closed

CF Fairview Mall: Closed

Scarborough Town Centre: Closed

Bayview Village: Closed

Square One Shopping Centre: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Vaughan Mills: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Pacific Mall: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Yorkdale: Closed

Toronto Premium Outlets: 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Oshawa Centre: Closed

Markville Shopping Centre: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Rideau Centre: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Bramalea City Centre: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

St. Laurent Centre: Closed

Outlet Collection At Niagara: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Government Services

Canada Post: Open

Banks: Closed

Metrolinx: Saturday schedule.

TTC: The TTC will operate on the Sunday Service schedule and will start at 6 a.m

Things to do

Cineplex theatres: Open.

ROM: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

AGO: 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Toronto Zoo: Open.

Brooke Houghton
Toronto Staff Writer
Brooke Houghton is a Staff Writer for Narcity Canada's Ontario Desk focused on celebrity news and is based in Toronto, Ontario.
