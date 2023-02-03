Family Day 2023 Is Not A Stat Holiday In Canada But Here's Which Provinces Get The Day Off
It's being observed on February 20 this year.
Family Day 2023 is just around the corner, and depending on where you live in Canada, you may or may not have the day off.
On Monday, February 20, most people in eight provinces will have the day off while people in the other two provinces will not. Plus, no one in the territories will have the day off.
According to Time and Date, Family Day celebrates "the importance of families and family life to people and their communities," so if the day is observed where you live, it'd be a great day to hang out with loved ones.
Is Family Day a statutory holiday in Canada?
According to the government of Canada, Family Day is not a federal nor statutory holiday across the country.
Who has Family Day off in Canada?
In general, people in Ontario, Alberta, B.C., New Brunswick and Saskatchewan have the day off for Family Day in Canada, according to the provinces' respective government websites.
Federally regulated employees, such as those who work in postal offices, may have to work.
Family Day falls on the third Monday in February which is also the same date as other provincially observed days in three other areas.
In Manitoba, the third Monday in February is observed as Louis Riel Day, which many people have off as a "general holiday" in the province.
In P.E.I, the day is a statutory provincial holiday called Islander Day, and in Nova Scotia, it's a public holiday known as Nova Scotia Heritage Day.
It'll be business as usual for Quebec and Newfoundland and Labrador, as neither of these provinces observes Family Day.
