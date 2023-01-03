Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Search on Narcity
stat holiday

Here’s Every Stat Holiday You’ll Have Off In Ontario This Year So You Can Plan Ahead

Long weekends are headed your way.

Toronto Staff Writer
Toronto on Labour Day. Right: Canada Day in Toronto.

Toronto on Labour Day. Right: Canada Day in Toronto.

Scott Heaney | Dreamstime, Mike Clegg | Dreamstime

If you are looking to plan your weekend getaways and family outings ahead of time this year, here is every statutory holiday you may have off in 2023.

Statutory holidays are public holidays that may entitle you to a paid day off work, depending on your profession and what province you live in.

In 2023, Ontario will have nine statutory holidays, and lucky for Ontarians, quite a few will land on a Friday or Monday this year, so you can cash in on a handful of free long weekends or bump in pay if you have to work.

The province has already had its first stat holiday, New Year's Day, and since it fell on a Sunday, it was observed the following day, on January 2.

The next stat holiday will be Family Day on Monday, February 20, according to Canada Holidays.

Here are all of the stat holidays in Ontario for 2023:

  • January 1, Sunday, New Year's Day
  • February 20, Monday, Family Day
  • April 7, Friday, Good Friday
  • May 22, Monday, Victoria Day
  • July 1, Saturday, Canada Day
  • September 4, Monday, Labour Day
  • October 9, Monday, Thanksgiving
  • December 25, Monday, Christmas Day
  • December 26, Tuesday, Boxing Day
Other notable holidays include Easter Monday on April 10, Civic Holiday on August 7, and Remembrance Day on November 11, which are not stat holidays in Ontario but depending on your employer you may get them off.
The National Day for Truth and Reconciliation day will also come around on September 30 and this federal statutory holiday will shut down work for some federally regulated employees.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
    Brooke Houghton
    Toronto Staff Writer
    Brooke Houghton is a Staff Writer for Narcity Canada's Ontario Desk focused on celebrity news and is based in Toronto, Ontario.
Recommended For You

Loading...