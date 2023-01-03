Here’s Every Stat Holiday You’ll Have Off In Ontario This Year So You Can Plan Ahead
Long weekends are headed your way.
If you are looking to plan your weekend getaways and family outings ahead of time this year, here is every statutory holiday you may have off in 2023.
Statutory holidays are public holidays that may entitle you to a paid day off work, depending on your profession and what province you live in.
In 2023, Ontario will have nine statutory holidays, and lucky for Ontarians, quite a few will land on a Friday or Monday this year, so you can cash in on a handful of free long weekends or bump in pay if you have to work.
The province has already had its first stat holiday, New Year's Day, and since it fell on a Sunday, it was observed the following day, on January 2.
The next stat holiday will be Family Day on Monday, February 20, according to Canada Holidays.
Here are all of the stat holidays in Ontario for 2023:
- January 1, Sunday, New Year's Day
- February 20, Monday, Family Day
- April 7, Friday, Good Friday
- May 22, Monday, Victoria Day
- July 1, Saturday, Canada Day
- September 4, Monday, Labour Day
- October 9, Monday, Thanksgiving
- December 25, Monday, Christmas Day
- December 26, Tuesday, Boxing Day
