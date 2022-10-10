Remembrance Day 2022 Will Be A Stat Holiday In Most Of Canada But Here's Who Won't Be Off
Four provinces do not have the day off.
Remembrance Day in Canada is coming up soon, and if you're wondering if it's a stat holiday, it depends on where you live in the country.
On November 11, 2022, people who work in four of the provinces will be heading to work while those in nine provinces and territories will have the day off.
Whether or not you're working that day, Canadians are encouraged to participate in two minutes of silence.
"At the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, the month, day and time in 1918 when the First World War ceased hostilities, Canadians pause to observe two minutes of silence to honour the Fallen, and recognize the sacrifices or servicemen and women," the Royal Canadian Legion notes on its website.
Who gets Remembrance Day off in Canada?
If you live in B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan, New Brunswick, P.E.I., Newfoundland and Labrador, or any of the three territories, you will have the day off.
Those who live in Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec and Nova Scotia do not have the day off, but in those provinces, businesses and companies can decide whether or not to give workers the day off.
Is Remembrance Day a holiday in Canada?
While Remembrance Day is not a Canadawide stat holiday, it is a federal holiday, which means government workers across the country get the day off — even if they live in one of the four provinces that do not observe it.
Like the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, which is also a federal holiday, individual provinces and territories get to decide if it will be a holiday.
New Year's Day, Canada Day, Labour Day and Christmas Day are the only four formal holidays in every province and territory.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.