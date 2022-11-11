Here's What Is Open & Closed For The Remembrance Day Stat Holiday In BC
Make sure to plan ahead!
Remembrance Day is a statutory holiday in B.C,. which means a lot of people will have the day off work to honour Canadian veterans — and different businesses will be closed across the province.
On Friday, November 11, 2022, some places will remain open with regular hours, while others might have shortened hours or be completely closed.
Canadians are encouraged to participate in a two-minute observation of silence at 11 a.m. to honour the people who have served Canada and died in wars, according to the Royal Canadian Legion.
The statutory holiday in B.C. commemorates veterans, and many public ceremonies will be held across the province, including one at Victory Square in Vancouver (200 West Hastings Street from 10:30-11:30 a.m.).
But if you do need to get out and about today, make sure to plan ahead and be in the know of which local businesses have closed their doors.
Fortunately, there are quite a few places that will still be open, whether you're in need of a last-minute grocery shop or liquor store run. So, without further ado, here's what will be open and closed for Remembrance Day this Friday.
Malls
CF Pacific Centre: Open 11:05 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
City Square: Open 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Aberdeen Centre: Open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The Amazing Brentwood: Open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Entertainment
Cineplex Theatres: Open regular hours
Science World: Open 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Vancouver Aquarium: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Grocery Stores
Whole Foods (Cambie): Open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Save-On-Foods: Open regular hours
Loblaws: Open regular hours
Walmart: Open regular hours
Liquor Stores
BC Liquor Broadway & Maple: Open 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
BC Liquor 8th & Cambie: Open 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.
BC Liquor 28th & Main: Open 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.
BC Liquor Yaletown: Open 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.
BC Liquor Byrne Road: Open 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Government Services
Banks: Closed
Canada Post: Closed
City Hall: Closed