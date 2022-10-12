Here's All Of BC's 2023 Stat Holidays & You Can Plan Your Long Weekend Trips
Book that getaway early!
Some stat holidays in Canada can be confusing because they can be different in each province. Remembrance Day is a stat holiday in B.C., while Ontarians don't have the day off, for example.
So, if you want to plan that long weekend in advance, here are all of the stat holidays 2023 that British Columbians get.
New Year's Day
Get out your vision board, throw away last year's goal list (that may or may not have anything checked off), and start anew! January 1 is the first statutory holiday in the province of the year.
Family Day
Monday, February 20, is a stat holiday, made for everyone to take some time with their loved ones.
Good Friday
This holiday lands on Friday, April 7, this year. You can enjoy a long weekend of egg painting and relaxation.
Victoria Day
On Monday, May 22, British Colombians get to enjoy a day off to celebrate Victoria Day. Usually, the snow is all gone by then so you can enjoy a weekend of camping and outdoor fun.
Canada Day
Saturday, July 1, is Canada Day, so British Columbians get a long weekend.
B.C. Day
The provincial stat holiday is Monday, August 7. You can soak up the summer sun and let your weekday worries wash away!
Labour Day
The end of the summer comes with one last hurrah — Labour Day long weekend on Monday, September 4.
Thanksgiving Day
People get to celebrate Thanksgiving on Monday, October 9 in 2023, with a day off of work.
Remembrance Day
B.C. is one of the Canadian provinces that does in fact get November 11 as a stat holiday.
Christmas Day
Finally, Christmas closes out the year in terms of long weekends, on Monday, December 25.