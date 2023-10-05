Here's What's Open & Closed For Thanksgiving 2023 In Metro Vancouver
It's that time of the year! 🦃
Thanksgiving weekend is upon us, and if you're in the city you might be wondering what's open in Vancouver for Thanksgiving Day this year.
The Thanksgiving holiday often involves loads of food, so you definitely want to make sure you have it all in order to avoid last-minute grocery runs, only to find stores are closed.
Family might be in town, which means activities are also key. Luckily there are some go-to family-friendly activities still open for business in Vancouver on Thanksgiving Day.
Mark your calendar and take notes of what's open and closed, because Thanksgiving Day is on October 9!
Grocery stores in Vancouver
Safeway: Open Regular Hours
Save-On-Foods: Open Regular Hours
Walmart: Open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Whole Foods (Cambie): 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Government services
Banks: Federally regulated banks will be closed.
Canada Post: Closed
City Services: City hall is closed, other services can be checked here.
Malls in Vancouver
Pacific Centre Mall: Open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Kingsgate Mall: Open 11 a. m. to 5 p.m.
Park Royal: Open 10 a. m. to 7 p.m.
Metrotown: Open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Activities in Vancouver
Cineplex Theatres: Open Regular Hours
Grouse Mountain: Open Regular Hours
Science World: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Vancouver Aquarium: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Liquor stores in Vancouver
BC Liquor Northgate: Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
BC Liquor Commercial Drive: Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
BC Liquor 39th & Cambie: Open 9:30 a. m. to 9 p.m.
BC Liquor 28th & Main: Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.