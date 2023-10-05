thanksgiving 2023

Here's What's Open & Closed For Thanksgiving 2023 In Metro Vancouver

It's that time of the year! 🦃

Thanksgiving weekend is upon us, and if you're in the city you might be wondering what's open in Vancouver for Thanksgiving Day this year.

The Thanksgiving holiday often involves loads of food, so you definitely want to make sure you have it all in order to avoid last-minute grocery runs, only to find stores are closed.

Family might be in town, which means activities are also key. Luckily there are some go-to family-friendly activities still open for business in Vancouver on Thanksgiving Day.

Mark your calendar and take notes of what's open and closed, because Thanksgiving Day is on October 9!

Grocery stores in Vancouver

Safeway: Open Regular Hours

Save-On-Foods: Open Regular Hours

Walmart: Open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Whole Foods (Cambie): 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Government services 

Banks: Federally regulated banks will be closed.

Canada Post: Closed

City Services: City hall is closed, other services can be checked here.

Malls in Vancouver 

Pacific Centre Mall: Open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Kingsgate Mall: Open 11 a. m. to 5 p.m.

Park Royal: Open 10 a. m. to 7 p.m.

Metrotown: Open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Activities in Vancouver 

Cineplex Theatres: Open Regular Hours

Grouse Mountain: Open Regular Hours

Science World: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Vancouver Aquarium: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Liquor stores in Vancouver

BC Liquor Northgate: Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

BC Liquor Commercial Drive: Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

BC Liquor 39th & Cambie: Open 9:30 a. m. to 9 p.m.

BC Liquor 28th & Main: Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

