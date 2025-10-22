Costco vs Walmart: We compared Halloween candy prices to find the cheapest products
Whether you're giving out Halloween candy or snacking on these sweets yourself, you might be wondering where you can get them for less.
So, we got the same products at Costco and Walmart to find out which store has the cheapest prices.
Both of these retailers have mini versions of popular candy and chocolate, like Twix, Mars, Swedish Berries, Fuzzy Peach, Snickers and more.
We looked at regular prices since sale prices can vary across the country, and deals change during the week.
Now, here's how prices compare for five packs of Halloween candy at each store, along with a breakdown of the total basket cost and the total "price per 100 grams" cost.
Cadbury chocolates
Box of mini Cadbury chocolates at Costco. Right: Box of mini Cadbury chocolates at Walmart.
Avery Friedlander | Narcity, Lisa Belmonte | Narcity
It costs $16.99 for a 1.3-kilogram box with 120 chocolates at Costco.
You get mini Caramilk, Dairy Milk Oreo bars, Toffee Crunch and Twirl chocolates.
That price breaks down to $1.30 per 100 grams and $0.14 per chocolate.
It costs $14.47 for a 1.07-kilogram box with 90 chocolates at Walmart.
You get mini Caramilk, Dairy Milk Oreo bars, Wunderbar and Crispy Crunch chocolates.
That works out to a cost of $1.35 per 100 grams and $0.16 per chocolate.
Starburst and Skittles
Box of Starburst, Skittles and Life Savers at Costco. Right: Box of Starburst and Skittles at Walmart.
Avery Friedlander | Narcity, Lisa Belmonte | Narcity
It costs $21.99 for a 1.71-kilogram box with 155 candies at Costco.
You get mini Starburst, Skittles and Life Savers candies.
That works out to $1.28 per 100 grams and $0.14 per candy.
It costs $12.97 for a 1.05-kilogram box with 90 candies at Walmart.
You get mini Starbust and Skittles candies in this box.
That means you pay $1.23 per 100 grams and $0.14 per candy.
Mars, Twix, Snickers and M&M's
Box of mini Mars, Twix, Snickers and peanut M&M's at Costco. Right: Box of mini Mars, Twix, Snickers and peanut M&M's at Walmart.
Avery Friedlander | Narcity, Lisa Belmonte | Narcity
It costs $23.99 for a 1.48-kilogram box of 140 chocolates at Costco.
You get mini Mars, Twix, Snickers and peanut M&M's with this box.
The price breaks down to $1.62 per 100 grams and $0.17 per chocolate.
It costs $13.96 for a one-kilogram box with 95 chocolates at Walmart.
You get mini Mars, Twix, Snickers and peanut M&M's in the box.
That works out to a cost of $1.39 per 100 grams and $0.14 per chocolate.
Hershey's bars
Bag of mini Hershey's Harry Potter chocolates at Costco. Right: Bag of mini Hershey's Harry Potter chocolates at Walmart.
Avery Friedlander | Narcity, Lisa Belmonte | Narcity
It costs $15.99 for a 1.02-kilogram bag of 80 mini Hershey's Harry Potter chocolates at Costco.
That means you pay $1.56 per 100 grams and $0.19 per chocolate.
It costs $7.24 for a 267-gram bag of 21 mini Hershey's Harry Potter chocolates at Walmart.
That price breaks down to $2.71 per 100 grams and $0.34 per chocolate.
Sour Patch Kids, Swedish Berries, Fuzzy Peach and Swedish Fish
Box of Sour Patch Kids and Swedish Berries at Costco. Right: Box of Sour Patch Kids, Swedish Berries, Fuzzy Peach and Swedish Fish at Walmart.
Avery Friedlander | Narcity, Lisa Belmonte | Narcity
It costs $23.99 for a 1.9-kilogram box of 150 pouches at Costco.
You get Sour Patch Kids and Swedish Berries candies.
That works out to $1.26 per 100 grams and $0.15 per pouch.
It costs $13.98 for a 1.12-kilogram box with 90 pouches at Walmart.
You get Sour Patch Kids, Swedish Berries, Fuzzy Peach and Swedish Fish.
That price breaks down to $1.24 per 100 grams and $0.15 per pouch.
WHERE IS THE CHEAPEST CANDY?
Let's get into the breakdown of which store has the cheapest Halloween candy and chocolate.
These two Halloween products are cheaper at Costco:
- Cadbury chocolates
- Hershey's bars
But these three Halloween items are cheaper at Walmart:
- Sour Patch Kids, Swedish Berries, Fuzzy Peaches and Swedish Fish
- Mars, Twix, Snickers and peanut M&M's
- Starbust and Skittles
Walmart has the cheapest total at $62.62, while the total is $102.95 at Costco.
That means you pay $40.33 less at Walmart!
When it comes to the "price per 100 grams" total, it's cheaper at Costco — $7.02, compared to $7.92 at Walmart.
But that's just a $0.90 difference.
So, Walmart is the store that gets you the most bang for your buck if you're buying Halloween candy and chocolate.
It has more products that cost less and a cheaper total for these six items!
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.