Here's Every National Stat Holiday In Canada In 2023 So You Can Plan Time Off With Ease
Start thinking about those long weekends.
A new year means a whole new batch of stat holidays in Canada to look forward to.
In 2023, there are a bunch national holidays that are observed Canada-wide as well as some that are only celebrated in certain provinces.
According to the Canadian government, depending on where you are and your situation, only some of these holidays will guarantee you a full day off.
The holidays that are considered statutory holidays in Canada are New Year's Day (January 1), Good Friday (April 7), Victoria Day (May 22), Canada Day (July 1), Labour Day (September 4), Thanksgiving Day (October 9) and Christmas Day (December 25).
However, there are other holidays that you could get off depending on where you live in Canada.
This includes Family Day (February 20) which is only a day off for those who live in B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and New Brunswick. Granted, other provinces have prescribed days off in February to make up for not recognizing Family Day.
If you live and work in Quebec, you might be off on June 24 for St. Jean Baptiste Day, depending on your employer.
A major holiday that has a different observance depending on your workplace is National Truth And Reconciliation Day which will take place on September 30, 2023.
While this is considered a national holiday, it is only a day off for those who work in federally regulated workplaces, such as Canada Post, airline travel or the public service.
Other than those places, it's an optional day off, so it really comes down to your employer.
Another example of a holiday that changes depending on where you live is Remembrance Day (November 11). This day is a statutory holiday in every province and territory except for Ontario, Manitoba, Quebec and Nova Scotia.
Other holidays that have a varied observance depending on where you live include Easter Monday (on April 10), Boxing Day (on December 26) and whatever regional or provincial holidays apply.
Unfortunately, holidays like Mother's Day, Father's Day, Valentine's Day or St. Patrick's Day are not officially recognized holidays. Granted, many Canadians would probably prefer the day after St. Patrick's Day off instead.
So, before you make solid plans, always check if your employer and province, have these days off!
Hopefully, knowing when those holidays are coming means you can plan your year a little bit better.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.