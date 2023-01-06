Here's Every US Federal Holiday You'll Have Off In 2023 & It's Time To Plan Your Vacation
It's a good year for long weekends!
Now that 2023 is officially here and the year-end holidays are over, you might already be counting the days until your next paid break.
Well, we're happy to tell you that you can look forward to at least seven long weekends this year, and up to 17 government-mandated days off, depending on where you live.
Some states will get extra days off for holidays, like Indigenous Peoples' Day, but everyone can expect to get the usual days off, like Christmas and Thanksgiving.
Here are all the federal holidays that Americans can look forward to in 2023.
New Year’s Day
The first official federal holiday in the U.S. has already passed, and it was New Year’s Day.
Since January 1 landed on a Sunday this year, most people in the U.S. and around the world observed the holiday on January 2, giving them a nice long weekend to ring in 2023.
Martin Luther King Jr. Day
The next federal holiday for Americans is already creeping up, and it’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which falls on Monday, January 16.
This holiday is celebrated on the third Monday of January, and this year it’s a day after Martin Luther King Jr.'s actual birthday, which is on January 15.
The holiday is supposed to commemorate the historical figure for his activism for the Black community.
Presidents' Day
Americans will celebrate another federal holiday next month for Presidents' Day, which falls on February 20.
The holiday was initially established for George Washington, the first U.S. president, but now is seen as a day to celebrate all late American presidents, according to Shiphub.
Memorial Day
After President's Day, people in the U.S. will have to wait over three months for the next federal holiday, which is Memorial Day on Monday, May 29.
Memorial Day is a holiday established to remember all the fallen American soldiers and their service to the country.
Juneteenth
Nearly half of the U.S. states will be observing Juneteenth this year, a holiday that celebrates the end of slavery, according to the Pew Research Center. President Joe Biden made it a federal holiday in 2021.
This year the holiday falls on Monday, June 19, meaning it'll give you a long weekend.
Independence Day
Less than two months later, Americans will get yet another federal holiday for Independence Day.
July 4th falls on a Tuesday in 2023, which means it’s not going to be a long weekend this year, although it’s still going to be a patriotic day filled with festivities to celebrate the existence of America.
Labor Day
Exactly two months after the 4th of July, Americans will receive their next federal holiday, which is Labor Day, celebrated on September 4.
Luckily, this federal holiday lands on a Monday, making it a long weekend.
Indigenous People’s Day
The next federal holiday will be Indigenous People’s Day on October 9, which some people observe as Columbus Day.
This is a more controversial holiday and was initially established to celebrate the arrival of Christopher Columbus in America in 1492.
Since then, people have advocated changing it to celebrate the Indigenous community who faced mass murder and oppression because of Columbus’ arrival, reports National Geographic.
Although this holiday is an important one, it’s not observed nationally and only some states celebrate it.
Veterans Day
November 11 is an important holiday that commemorates the countless soldiers who lost their lives during the First World War.
This year Veterans Day falls on a Saturday, so it will be observed on Friday, November 10. That means the public will get a long weekend.
Thanksgiving
A little under two weeks later, Americans will receive their next federal holiday for Thanksgiving, which falls on Thursday, November 23.
Christmas
Christmas will be the last federal holiday for many Americans in 2023, and it will fall on a Monday this year.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.