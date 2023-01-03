Here's Every Stat Holiday In Alberta For 2023 So You Can Make The Most Of Your Time Off
It's time to start planning for the rest of the year!
The new year is here and if you're already keen to get planning vacations and weekend trips for 2023, you'll need to know when Alberta's stat holidays are.
Different provinces across Canada have different stat holidays. For example, while Remembrance Day is a stat holiday in Alberta and lots of people will be off work, Ontarians don't get the day off.
So if you're in Alberta, these are the stat holidays in 2023.
Family Day
February 20, 2023, marks Family Day in Alberta so it's the perfect time to hang out with your loved ones.
Good Friday
Easter weekend kicks off with Good Friday on April 7, 2023, and you'll be able to enjoy a long weekend of Easter egg hunts and hopefully some spring weather.
Victoria Day
Here's to hoping the snow has started to melt so you can spend some time outdoors on Victoria Day, which in 2023 falls on May 22.
Canada Day
Fire up the BBQ for Canada Day on July 1, 2023. Lots of places will have events and firework displays over the weekend.
Labour Day
As summer draws to a close, the next long weekend is Labour Day September 4, 2023.
Thanksgiving
This year, turkey day is on October 9 and remember, if you need to hit the grocery store, some might have different hours.
Remembrance Day
In Alberta, Remembrance Day is a stat holiday and it's on November 11, 2023.
Christmas Day
Christmas Day is also a stat holiday in the Princess Province and as always, that falls on December 25.
In addition to stat holidays, there are four other optional holidays that some employers in Alberta observe.