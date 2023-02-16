family day

Here's Everything That Will Be Open & Closed On Family Day In Alberta

Get planning your weekend!

The Family Day holiday is right around the corner and if the thought of spending a long weekend with only your relatives for company is a bit stressful, the good news is a lot of things will still be open in Alberta.

Alberta is one of the provinces where February 20, or Family Day, is a stat holiday — so while spots will be open, hours might vary.

If you want to make weekend plans, here’s what will be open and closed in Alberta this family day.

Grocery stores

Safeway: Most stores will be open but hours may vary so customers should check their local store website.
Co-op: Most locations will be open but hours may vary, so customers should check their local store website.
Costco: Closed
Sobeys: Most locations will be open but hours may vary, so customers should check their local store website.
FreshCo: Most locations will be open but hours may vary, so customers should check their local store website.
Real Canadian Superstore and No Frills: Most locations will be open but hours may vary, so customers should check their local store website.
Walmart: Most locations will be open but hours may vary, so customers should check their local store website.
Save On Foods: Some stores will be closed and others will be on reduced hours so customers should check their local store website.

Liquor stores

Ace Liquor: Open regular hours
Co-op Wines Spirits and Beer: Open regular hours
Costco Liquor: Open regular hours
Liquor Depot: Open regular hours
Sobeys Liquor: Open regular hours

Malls

West Edmonton Mall: Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Edmonton City Centre: Open noon to 5 p.m.
Kingsway Mall, Edmonton: Open noon to 5 p.m.
Mill Woods Town Centre, Edmonton: Open noon to 5 p.m.
CF Chinook Centre, Calgary: Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
CF Market Mall, Calgary: Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The Core Shopping Centre, Calgary: Open noon. to 5 p.m.
CrossIron Mills: Open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Southcentre Mall, Calgary: Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Government services

Canada Post: There will be no collection or delivery of mail.
Banks: Most banks will be closed.
Calgary Transit: Buses, CTrains and On Demand will be operating on a Sunday level of service.
Edmonton Transit: Buses will run on a Saturday schedule.

Things to do

Calgary Zoo: Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The last entry is at 4 p.m.
Calgary Leisure Centres: Most leisure centres are closed on holidays but visitors should check their local leisure centre website.
Banff Sunshine Village: Gondola runs from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Chairlifts run from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Lake Louise Ski Resort: Lift runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Public libraries: Most are open but hours may vary so check your local library website.


