'Alberta Day' Is Officially A Thing Now & Here's Everything We Know About It So Far
Get ready to celebrate this September!
Premier Jason Kenney just announced there will be a new celebration in Alberta later this year, but if you were hoping that might mean an extra day off work, you're out of luck.
The Alberta government said the new annual tradition will be called "Alberta Day," and it will take place on September 1 to celebrate the "rich cultural heritage" of the province.
However, the government confirmed that Alberta Day will not be a statutory holiday, so sadly, there are no extra days off work for Albertans.
Kenney took to the stage at the Premier's Stampede Breakfast at the McDougall Centre and said the annual tradition was being created to "celebrate this province in a big and beautiful way" by declaring the day Alberta joined the Canadian confederation as Alberta Day.
"We rightfully celebrate Canada Day, it's time that we also celebrated this place we call home," he added.
September 1, 1905, marks the day the Alberta Act came into effect and formally established the province of Alberta.
The celebration will give Albertans an opportunity to come together "in a spirit of celebration and express their pride in all things that are uniquely Albertan," the government said.
While people won't be getting a day off for Alberta Day, the government said there will be celebrations in both Calgary and Edmonton. It added it would also help any other municipalities put on their own celebrations.
More details will be shared about Alberta Day in the coming months.
Luckily "Alberta Day" will fall just before the Labour Day weekend, so that sweet extra day off won't be too far away.