Here's Everything That's Open & Closed In Alberta Over The Easter Weekend
Time to plan out the long weekend!
The Easter long weekend is almost here and if you've got big plans, you might want to make to get all your pre-holiday errands done asap.
A lot of malls, stores and other services will be operating with different hours due to there being a few stat holidays.
While Good Friday on April 7 is a stat holiday, Easter Monday on April 10 is an optional stat holiday in Alberta so some services will be back to normal. Easter Sunday will also see some spots operating with different hours too.
Make sure to check opening hours ahead of time to avoid any disappointment.
What is open and closed on Good Friday in Alberta?
Grocery stores
Safeway: Most stores will be open but hours may vary so customers should check their local store website.
Co-op: Most locations will be open but hours may vary, so customers should check their local store website.
Costco: Open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Sobeys: Most locations will be open but hours may vary, so customers should check their local store website.
FreshCo: Most locations will be open but hours may vary, so customers should check their local store website.
Real Canadian Superstore and No Frills: Most locations will be open but hours may vary, so customers should check their local store website.
Walmart: Most locations will be open but hours may vary, so customers should check their local store website.
Save On Foods: Most locations will be open but hours may vary, so customers should check their local store website.
Liquor stores
Ace Liquor: Open regular hours
Co-op Wines Spirits and Beer: Open regular hours
Costco Liquor: Open regular hours
Liquor Depot: Open regular hours
Sobeys Liquor: Open regular hours
Malls
West Edmonton Mall: Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Edmonton City Centre: Open noon to 5 p.m.
Kingsway Mall, Edmonton: Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Mill Woods Town Centre, Edmonton: Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
CF Chinook Centre, Calgary: Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
CF Market Mall, Calgary: Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The Core Shopping Centre, Calgary: Open noon. to 5 p.m.
CrossIron Mills: Open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Southcentre Mall, Calgary: Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Government services
Canada Post: There will be no collection or delivery of mail.
Banks: Most banks will be closed.
Calgary Transit: Buses, CTrains and On Demand will be operating on a Sunday level of service.
Edmonton Transit: Buses will run on a Sunday schedule.
Things to do
Calgary Zoo: Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The last entry is at 4 p.m.
Calgary Leisure Centres: Most will be closed but Southland and Village Square Leisure Centres will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Banff Sunshine Village: Gondola runs from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Chairlifts run from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Lake Louise Ski Resort: Lift runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
What is open and closed on Easter Sunday in Alberta?
Grocery stores
Safeway: Most stores will be open but hours may vary so customers should check their local store website.
Co-op: Most locations will be open but hours may vary, so customers should check their local store website.
Costco: Closed
Sobeys: Most locations will be open but hours may vary, so customers should check their local store website.
FreshCo: Most locations will be open but hours may vary, so customers should check their local store website.
Real Canadian Superstore and No Frills: Most locations will be open but hours may vary, so customers should check their local store website.
Walmart: Most locations will be open but hours may vary, so customers should check their local store website.
Save On Foods: Most locations will be open but hours may vary, so customers should check their local store website.
Liquor stores
Ace Liquor: Open regular hours
Co-op Wines Spirits and Beer: Open regular hours
Costco Liquor: Open regular hours
Liquor Depot: Open regular hours
Sobeys Liquor: Open regular hours
Malls
West Edmonton Mall: Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Edmonton City Centre: Closed
Kingsway Mall, Edmonton: Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Mill Woods Town Centre, Edmonton: Closed
CF Chinook Centre, Calgary: Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
CF Market Mall, Calgary: Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The Core Shopping Centre, Calgary: Closed
CrossIron Mills: Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Southcentre Mall, Calgary: Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Government services
Canada Post: There will be no collection or delivery of mail.
Banks: Most banks will be closed.
Calgary Transit: Buses, CTrains and On Demand will be operating on a Sunday level of service.
Edmonton Transit: Buses will run on a Sunday schedule.
Things to do
Calgary Zoo: Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The last entry is at 4 p.m.
Calgary Leisure Centres: Most will be closed but Southland and Village Square Leisure Centres will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Banff Sunshine Village: Gondola runs from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Chairlifts run from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Lake Louise Ski Resort: Lift runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
What is open and closed on Easter Monday in Alberta?
Grocery stores
Safeway: Most stores will be open but hours may vary so customers should check their local store website.
Co-op: Most locations will be open but hours may vary, so customers should check their local store website.
Costco: Open 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Sobeys: Most locations will be open but hours may vary, so customers should check their local store website.
FreshCo: Most locations will be open but hours may vary, so customers should check their local store website.
Real Canadian Superstore and No Frills: Most locations will be open but hours may vary, so customers should check their local store website.
Walmart: Most locations will be open but hours may vary, so customers should check their local store website.
Save On Foods: Most locations will be open but hours may vary, so customers should check their local store website.
Liquor stores
Ace Liquor: Open regular hours
Co-op Wines Spirits and Beer: Open regular hours
Costco Liquor: Open regular hours
Liquor Depot: Open regular hours
Sobeys Liquor: Open regular hours
Malls
West Edmonton Mall: Open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Edmonton City Centre: Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Kingsway Mall, Edmonton: Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Mill Woods Town Centre, Edmonton: Open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
CF Chinook Centre, Calgary: Open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
CF Market Mall, Calgary: Open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
The Core Shopping Centre, Calgary: Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
CrossIron Mills: Open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Southcentre Mall, Calgary: Open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Government services
Canada Post: There will be no collection or delivery of mail.
Banks: Most banks will be open.
Calgary Transit: Buses, CTrains and On Demand will be operating their usual service.
Edmonton Transit: Buses will be operating their usual service.
Things to do
Calgary Zoo: Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The last entry is at 4 p.m.
Calgary Leisure Centres: Most will be closed but Southland (7 a.m. to 9 p.m.) and Village Square Leisure Centres (7 a.m. to 8 p.m.) will be open.
Banff Sunshine Village: Gondola runs from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Chairlifts run from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Lake Louise Ski Resort: Lift runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.