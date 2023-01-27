So Many Cheap Flights From Canada Are Available Right Now & You Can Jet Off For Just $16
Start planning your trip! ✈️
If you're looking to book a last-minute vacation, several low-cost airlines have so many cheap flights from Canada available right now, and prices start as low as $16.
Swoop and Flair Airlines have multiple deals going on this week, and you can find cheap flights from Toronto and Vancouver to sunny destinations like Florida, Arizona and Mexico
Right now, Swoop is having a sale on its already cheap flights from Canada to all its destinations, in celebration of the Lunar New Year.
You can take up to 40% off the base fare price of domestic flights, 30% off the price of U.S. flights, and 30% off the price of flights to Mexico and the Caribbean.
With the travel deal, you can find flights from Abbotsford, B.C., to Edmonton for as low as $16 each way!
You can also find flights from Toronto to Victoria for as low as $79 one-way, and flights to Orlando, Florida, from Toronto for just $105.
If you're looking to head overseas, you can also book flights from YYZ to Cancun, Mexico, for as low as $144.89 one-way with the promo.
Flights must be booked by January 29 at 11:59 p.m. MT (1:59 a.m. ET) with the code LUNAR for travel from April 13 to June 28, 2023.
Another one of Canada's ultra low-cost airlines is also offering some great flight deals right now.
Flair Airlines is currently offering cheap flights from Toronto to Vancouver, with prices as low as $69 for one-way tickets.
The airline also flies to several sunny destinations, like Las Vegas, Fort Lauderdale and Phoenix, and even services popular vacation spots in Mexico like Cancun and Los Cabos.
You can find flights from Vancouver to Phoenix, Arizona, for $89 one way, and flights from Toronto to sunny Fort Lauderdale, Florida, for $100.
The airline is currently also offering a promotion where you can get up to 40% off your hotel stay when you book a flight.
Bon voyage!
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.