New Canadian Airline Canada Jetlines Just Had Its First Flight & Tickets Are So Cheap
You can book flights for as low as $99!
Canada's brand new airline Canada Jetlines celebrated its inaugural flight on Thursday with its first route.
The airline kicked off its service with a flight from Toronto Pearson Airport to Calgary International Airport on Thursday, September 22, 2022.
Following its first flight, the carrier is offering bi-weekly flights between Toronto and Calgary, which it says will increase to three times per week for the holidays.
According to a press release, Calgary was selected as Canada Jetlines' first destination for its "appeal as a unique destination which balances the modern and the traditional with rustic allure."
\u201cToday, we celebrate our inaugural which departed out of Toronto Pearson International Airport into Calgary International Airport!!! \ud83c\udf89 \u2708\ufe0f Visit https://t.co/v1HjbeQCfL to read the event press release and to book your travel with #CanadaJetlines today! \ud83c\udde8\ud83c\udde6 \u200d\u201d— Canada Jetlines (@Canada Jetlines) 1663896293
If you're looking to travel between the two cities, you can book flights with the airline for as low as $99 each way and discover vast natural landscapes and iconic attractions in Calgary and Toronto, like the nearby Alberta cities of Banff and Canmore and Niagara Falls in Ontario.
The airline describes itself as Canada's new "value-focused leisure carrier," saying it aims to provide Canadians with more travel options for flights within Canada and to "preferred sun-destinations" within Mexico, the U.S. and the Caribbean.
The announcement of its inaugural flight said that "more routes to exciting destinations" will soon be announced, although specific cities are yet to be confirmed.
Canada Jetlines is one of several value carriers in Canada, competing with airlines like Swoop, Flair Airlines and Lynx Air, which also offer cheap flights within Canada and to sun destinations.
Both Swoop and Flair have similar low-cost offerings (with flight prices starting at $19 between the two) and also fly to Mexico, the U.S. and the Caribbean.
Lynx Air, on the other hand, only operates in select Canadian cities at the moment, although the "ultra low-cost carrier" says more destinations are to come.