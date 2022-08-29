Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Canada Is Getting A Brand New Airline & It's An 'All-Canadian Airline That Is All About Value'

The first scheduled flight will take off in September! ✈️

A Canada Jetlines plane.

Looking for a cheap flight from Canada? A new airline is coming to Canada's runways and it's promising all-Canadian service at an ultra-low price.

On August 26, Canada Jetlines confirmed its first scheduled flight for the Toronto to Calgary route is set to take off in September.

It will be the first for the airline, before it launches twice-weekly trips between the two Canadian cities.

Canada Jetlines calls itself a "new, all-Canadian, value-focused leisure carrier," which is using a fleet of Airbus A320 aircraft.

While there are only a few departure and destination options available right now, the company says it wants to provide Canadians with "another choice to travel to preferred destinations," including within the United States, the Caribbean and Mexico.

"We’re the little guy that sticks up for the other little guys, and we do it by being bold and Frank. We strive to make air travel the best and most convenient it can be for the best value possible," the company says.

Canada Jetlines says that its experienced team and aircraft design allows them to "provide competitive and affordable flight options to the Canadian market and beyond."

CBC News reports that the airline was able to get planes "at one heck of a price" thanks to struggles within the industry following the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of Monday, August 29, initial flight prices between Toronto and Calgary start at $99 one-way, with costs rising to $254 at the highest rate.

Originally, Canada Jetlines had planned to launch from Toronto to Winnipeg, Manitoba, and Moncton, New Brunswick. However, air operating certificate delays have prompted the carrier to reschedule.

More routes to other destinations are expected to be announced soon.

It's not the first low cost carrier to enter the Canadian air travel market in recent years.

In 2021, Lynx Air, which operates a fleet of Boeing 737s, announced its plans to launch in Canada. The "ultra affordable" airline uses an "à la carte system," which allows passengers to only pay for the services they intend to use on their trip. It means tickets are pretty affordable, with the carrier even offering sales with seats as cheap as $23.

Flair Airlines also began offering regular service in 2018, after launching as a charter airline back in 2004.

