I Flew On Canada Jetlines' First Flight Out Of Pearson & Here's What It Was Like (PHOTOS)
The new airline is all about travelling on a budget. ✈️
A new affordable airline has officially landed in Canada, and if you're anything like me, you're probably wondering how cheap the flights are and what the legroom is like. Fortunately, your girl got the scoop.
Canada Jetlines had its first inaugural flight out of Toronto Pearson Airport on September 22 to the Calgary International Airport, and I was on board for the ride.
The new "value-focused" airline took off at around 7:55 a.m. and officially joined the growing group of cost-effective airlines that have entered the Canadian market, alongside Swoop, Lynx Air and Flair Airlines.
Starting this week, Canadians can fly back and forth from Toronto and Calgary biweekly on Thursdays and Sundays with Canada Jetlines.
The flights are set to depart from Toronto at 7:55 a.m. and land in Calgary at 10:10 a.m. On the western side, flights from Calgary will depart at 11:40 a.m. and land in Toronto at 5:20 p.m.
Although more frequent flights between Thursday to Sunday will become available starting October 13.
More destinations will be announced in the coming weeks, according to Canada Jetlines CEO Eddy Doyle, who shared that they will be adding a second airplane by the end of the year.
Doyle highlighted that destinations in the USA, Florida, the Caribbean, Mexico and more Canadian stops are of interest.
If you're currently looking for an affordable flight between Toronto and Calgary, here's what you can expect at Canada Jetlines.
Boarding
The boarding process is fairly simple.
After checking in at the Canada Jetlines counter, you'll drop off any luggage you have, grab your ticket and head on your way to security.
Canada Jetlines check-in counter.Brooke Houghton | Narcity
I was travelling with a carry-on, so I didn't have to pay an extra fee at the counter, but depending on what ticket you bought and how many bags you're checking, you may need to keep your credit card handy.
After going through security, I had plenty of time to grab a coffee before heading to my gate and waiting to board.
Boarding took place on time, and I was able to get to my seat in less than 10 minutes.
Inside the plane
Canada Jetlines uses the Airbus A320 as its "fleet standard," which, according to their website, "has set the standard as the world's most comfortable short-to-medium-haul aircraft."
Inside the plane.Brooke Houghton | Narcity
The A320 can fit 180 passengers, and its economy seats are roomy at 18-inches-wide.
The plane had 29 rows of seating, and the legroom varied, depending on which area you sat in. The seat pitch, which is the distance between two rows of seats, ranged from 29 inches to 36 inches.
The front row had extra legroom with a 34-inch pitch, but rows 12 to 13 were the most spacious, with a pitch of 36 inches. Although most seats just had a 29-inch pitch.
Plane seats.Brooke Houghton | Narcity
Regular seats were grey, and rows with extra leg room were marked with an orange banner on top.
Service & Food
The flight attendants were very attentive, and unlike some other value airlines, passengers are offered complimentary beverages, and food is available for purchase.
The attendants came around twice with free beverages, including coffee, tea, water and more. Alcoholic drinks and food were also available for purchase.
Coffee and water served on Canada Jetlines.Brooke Houghton | Narcity
Meals on the menu include a $9 breakfast sandwich, a $9.50 tapas tray, or a $10 mozzarella cheese pizza.
But if you're just in the mood for a snack, you can buy a Twizzler Twists for $4.95, or nutbars, Pringles original chips and Kit Kats for $4.50 each.
Canada Jetlines menu.Brooke Houghton | Narcity
Booze on board is pretty affordable, with beers, spirits and wines ranging from $7.99 to $9.99.
Entertainment
You won't find a built-in entertainment centre on this flight, but you can use your personal device to access Jetlines' entertainment offerings.
All you have to do is connect your phone to Jetlines Entertainment wifi (although be warned, it doesn't actually connect you to the internet), here you can watch movies and tv shows, play games, check out the flight map and explore the kids' section.
Canada Jetlines entertainement menu.Brooke Houghton | Narcity
The video selection isn't massive, but it is well curated with classics like Legally Blonde and Friends to new releases like Dune.
Depending on your taste, you can browse through new releases, classics, Canadian movies, documentaries, TV series, and animated movies.
Cost
Flights can start at $99 and go up to $254, so it really depends on what level of comfort you'd like and how many bags you plan to check.
JetLite offers the lowest fare, but you'll have to pay to check a bag, and you won't be refunded if you have to cancel your flight. It'll also cost you $45 to preselect your seat, and you won't be able to make any changes to your reservation.
The next level up is JetPlus around $119 which will allow you to preselect your seat for $25, and you can make changes to your reservation for $50. Checked luggage is still an extra cost, and cancellations are not allowed.
JetFlex does offer more perks at around $179 with included seat selection, one free checked bag, and changes and cancellations coming in at an extra fee of $50 each.
JetLines at the top of the line can fall around $254. You can preselect your seat, check two free bags, and make changes to your reservation for free, but cancellations will still cost you $50.
Checked bags generally cost $50 for the first and $75 for the second, according to Canada Jetlines.
So if you're travelling with bags, it may actually be cheaper to upgrade.
All in all, Canada Jetlines is a great new option for anyone travelling between Toronto and Calgary — with more destinations to come.
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.