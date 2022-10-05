Flair Airlines Has Cheap Flights From Calgary To Vancouver & You Can Fly For Under $49
If you're already thinking about how to bring some excitement to a long Alberta winter, Flair Airlines has got you covered as they're offering some super cheap flight deals and you can fly from Calgary to Vancouver for less than $50.
Flair Airlines has kicked off a new deal with over 100,000 seats on its flights priced at $49 or less and the good news is that a lot of them are taking off from Calgary or Edmonton Airports.
Starting in October and stretching into March 2023, these super cheap tickets are available for select flights between Calgary and Abbotsford Airport, Calgary and Vancouver International Airport, and Edmonton, Abbotsford and Vancouver.
From Edmonton, there are even a couple of $49 tickets up for grabs to Kelowna and what better way is there to beat the winter blues than a nice glass of vino in wine country?
The deals are only for flights on specific days so if you're pretty flexible about when you travel, these could be perfect for a winter escape.
Tickets are marked as $49 or less with some of the cheapest on offer starting at $19 one way and they're available for a limited time.
Where does Flair fly from Calgary?
Edmonton-based Flair Airlines operates flights daily from Calgary and you can fly to Abbotsford, Kelowna, Kitchener-Waterloo, Montreal, Ottawa, Toronto, Vancouver, Victoria and Winnipeg.
What are the cheap airlines in Canada?
Alongside Flair Airlines, Canada has quite a few low-cost airlines to choose from including Swoop, Sunwing, Canada Jetlines and Lynx Air.
