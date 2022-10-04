'Ultra-Affordable' Airline Lynx Air Has A Sale On All Flights & You Can Get Up To 75% Off
Have you been dreaming of a cheap vacation?
Looking to book a last-minute flight? You can get cheap flights from Canada with a sale currently on offer from "ultra-affordable" airline Lynx Air.
Lynx is having a network-wide sale for fall, and you can get a huge discount on flights with the Canadian airline.
The low-cost carrier's "Big October Sale," offers up to 75% off the base fare on all Lynx flights, and you can find airfare for under $60 one way.
If you're looking for the opportunity to get away from your hometown for a while, now's a good time to do it.
Cheap flights from Canada
For less than $60, you could book a flight from Toronto to Vancouver and experience fall in B.C., or fly to Calgary and see Alberta's wilderness and national parks come alive with autumn foliage.
Lynx currently also flies from St. John's, Kelowna, Halifax, Hamilton, Victoria and Winnipeg, so wherever you are in Canada, you can take advantage of the deal.
To get the discount, you can use the code BIGOCTOBER when booking. The deal is only available on flights taken before the end of November, so it's a great incentive for a last-minute getaway.
The discount is available until 11:59 p.m. MT on October 5 (or 1:59 a.m. ET on October 6).
An "ultra low-cost" airline
The Canadian airline recently announced that it would be expanding its service to include U.S. destinations, saying that it would be adding sunny spots like Orlando, Phoenix, Las Vegas and Los Angeles to its network.
These would mark the first U.S. routes for the carrier and flights to these destinations can be booked online now, with ticket prices coming in as low as $109 one way.
The air carrier's U.S. service is set to start in January and February 2023.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.