Flair's Winter Schedule Starts Next Month & There Are So Many New Routes To Sunny Destinations

Flights start at just $79!

Trending Staff Writer
​Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. Right: A Flair Airlines plane.

Sorin Colac | Dreamstime, @flairairlines | Instagram

If you're planning a winter getaway to escape the snow in Canada, a Canadian airline has new winter routes to sunny locales that you can book right now.

Flair Airlines' winter schedule has so many new flights to warm-weather destinations where you can forget about chilly weather and flurries.

The winter schedule is effective from October 30, 2022, to March 25, 2023, and includes both new routes and seasonal restarts from cities across the country.

You can fly to locations in Mexico and the U.S. where summer-like weather stretches into the fall and winter months, like Cancun, Los Cabos, Florida and Arizona, where some cities see temperatures of the mid to high-20s right through the season until March.

Those looking for cheap flights from Vancouver can fly a new route from YVR to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, with prices starting at $119 one-way, and spend fall and winter basking in temperatures around the low 30s.

Those in Edmonton can also get in on a winter vacation to Mexico with a new route from YEG to Puerto Vallarta. Flight prices start at as low as $240 one way.

Other new routes for the season include Toronto to Cancun, Mexico, London to Tuscon, Arizona, and Edmonton to Los Angeles.

The new schedule also includes a bunch of seasonal restarts, including flights from Kitchener, Toronto and Ottawa to Orlando starting at $79 one-way.

Trips from Vancouver, Abbotsford and Edmonton to Los Cabos, Mexico, are also reasonably priced, with tickets starting at $199 for one-way flights.

If you're looking for more cheap flights to sunny destinations, Swoop is having an end-of-summer sale where you can save 30% on base fares to the U.S., the Caribbean and Mexico.

You can use the code SAVENOW when booking your flight to take advantage of the sale, which ends on September 9 at 11:59 p.m. MT, or 1:59 a.m. ET.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

